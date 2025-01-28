Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
New teaser suggests Nothing Phone (3) might be ready to zoom in on the competition

0comments
Nothing
Two white glowing circles next to each other on a black background.
Nothing is known for its bold and unconventional marketing strategies, and with a new product launch scheduled for March 4, the teasers have already begun. The next-generation Nothing Phone (3) is expected to make its debut on that date, and if the latest teaser is anything to go by, we might be in for one major upgrade.

Nothing just posted a video on X featuring its founder, Carl Pei, wearing smart glasses. While it's tempting to think the reveal could be about the glasses, that's probably not the case. The video likely teases the inclusion of a telephoto camera in the upcoming Phone (3).


As you can see, the video zooms in on the March 4 launch date reflected in the glasses, which likely hints at the upcoming phone's zoom capabilities. Plus, Nothing has already teased a revamped rear camera module with three lenses. And given that the Phone (3) is expected to be the company's first flagship, adding a third telephoto lens makes a lot of sense.


If this speculation pans out, the Phone (3) will feature a main, ultra-wide, and telephoto camera setup – a first for Nothing device. As for the specs, no leaks or rumors have surfaced yet, but considering the 50 MP main and ultra-wide cameras on the Phone (2) and Phone (2a) Plus, the Phone (3) is likely to offer similar, if not improved, camera specs.

The Phone (3) is rumored to pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which makes sense, considering this will be Nothing's first phone to dive into AI-powered features. It's even possible that the Phone (3) could debut with a conversational AI assistant. A powerful processor is crucial for smooth AI performance.

Most likely, the Nothing Phone (3) will stick to the design vibe of its predecessors, rocking the signature Glyph Interface on the back. After all, it really does set it apart from the competition.

And speaking of competition, if Nothing is indeed entering the big league with a flagship phone, adding a telephoto camera seems like a no-brainer, especially if they want to go toe-to-toe with the Pro models.

Recommended Stories
Apple's iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are rocking telephoto lenses, and the Pixel 9 Pro packs a 48 MP telephoto as well. While the base models of these phones skip the feature, Samsung's Galaxy S25 takes things a step further by including telephoto on every model. So, if Nothing's looking to compete with these heavyweights, adding a telephoto lens to the Phone (3) would be a pretty solid move.

Of course, none of this is locked in yet, but with all the teasers dropping, more info's bound to come soon. Stay tuned!
