New teaser suggests Nothing Phone (3) might be ready to zoom in on the competition

Nothing Phone (3)

If this speculation pans out, the Phone (3) will feature a main, ultra-wide, and telephoto camera setup – a first for Nothing device. As for the specs, no leaks or rumors have surfaced yet, but considering the 50 MP main and ultra-wide cameras on the Phone (2) and Phone (2a) Plus, the Phone (3) is likely to offer similar, if not improved, camera specs.The Phone (3) is rumored to pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which makes sense, considering this will be Nothing's first phone to dive into AI-powered features . It's even possible that the Phone (3) could debut with a conversational AI assistant. A powerful processor is crucial for smooth AI performance.Most likely, thewill stick to the design vibe of its predecessors, rocking the signature Glyph Interface on the back. After all, it really does set it apart from the competition.And speaking of competition, if Nothing is indeed entering the big league with a flagship phone, adding a telephoto camera seems like a no-brainer, especially if they want to go toe-to-toe with the Pro models.Apple's iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are rocking telephoto lenses, and the Pixel 9 Pro packs a 48 MP telephoto as well. While the base models of these phones skip the feature, Samsung's Galaxy S25 takes things a step further by including telephoto on every model. So, if Nothing's looking to compete with these heavyweights, adding a telephoto lens to the Phone (3) would be a pretty solid move.Of course, none of this is locked in yet, but with all the teasers dropping, more info's bound to come soon. Stay tuned!