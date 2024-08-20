Qualcomm officially announces the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 for mid-tier phones

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 highlights | Image credit — Qualcomm





Gaming enthusiasts will also benefit from the upgraded Adreno GPU in the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. Qualcomm claims a significant 40% increase in GPU performance, which should translate to smoother gameplay and better visuals for even demanding mobile games.The camera system also gets a boost, with features like 12-bit triple ISP and 4K sHDR. This could mean improved image quality, particularly in challenging lighting conditions, and more vibrant colors for photos and videos.Beyond these specific features, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 also promises an overall performance improvement compared to its predecessors. Qualcomm states that the CPU is nearly 20% faster, and the AI performance has increased by over 30%. Additionally, the platform is said to be 12% more power efficient, which could lead to longer battery life.