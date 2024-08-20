Qualcomm officially announces the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 for mid-tier phones
Up Next:
Following a leaked datasheet, Qualcomm has official unveiled the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, the newest addition to their 7-series lineup. This new mobile platform aims to bring high-end features, previously found only in flagship devices, to a wider range of more affordable smartphones.
One of the most notable additions is the support for on-device generative AI. This means that AI tasks, like running language models like Baichuan-7B or Llama 2, can be performed directly on the phone without needing to rely on cloud-based processing. This could potentially lead to faster and more responsive AI applications.
The camera system also gets a boost, with features like 12-bit triple ISP and 4K sHDR. This could mean improved image quality, particularly in challenging lighting conditions, and more vibrant colors for photos and videos.
On paper, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 represents a significant upgrade for mid-tier smartphones. By bringing features like on-device AI, improved gaming performance, and enhanced camera capabilities to more affordable phones, Qualcomm is helping to make advanced technology more accessible to a wider range of consumers.
One of the most notable additions is the support for on-device generative AI. This means that AI tasks, like running language models like Baichuan-7B or Llama 2, can be performed directly on the phone without needing to rely on cloud-based processing. This could potentially lead to faster and more responsive AI applications.
Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 highlights | Image credit — Qualcomm
Gaming enthusiasts will also benefit from the upgraded Adreno GPU in the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. Qualcomm claims a significant 40% increase in GPU performance, which should translate to smoother gameplay and better visuals for even demanding mobile games.
The camera system also gets a boost, with features like 12-bit triple ISP and 4K sHDR. This could mean improved image quality, particularly in challenging lighting conditions, and more vibrant colors for photos and videos.
Beyond these specific features, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 also promises an overall performance improvement compared to its predecessors. Qualcomm states that the CPU is nearly 20% faster, and the AI performance has increased by over 30%. Additionally, the platform is said to be 12% more power efficient, which could lead to longer battery life.
The new Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 | Image credit — Qualcomm
Several leading phone manufacturers, including Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, and Sharp, are expected to adopt the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 in their upcoming devices. In fact, Xiaomi is expected to announce the first phone with this new platform as early as next month.
On paper, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 represents a significant upgrade for mid-tier smartphones. By bringing features like on-device AI, improved gaming performance, and enhanced camera capabilities to more affordable phones, Qualcomm is helping to make advanced technology more accessible to a wider range of consumers.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: