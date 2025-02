Nothing is taking transparency to the next level as Phone (3a) production kicks off

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy





Now, while Nothing is keeping things mysterious with its usual cryptic teasers, we know quite a bit so far about the Phone (3a) series. It’s expected to run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, with two configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage or a beefier 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.The display is also getting an upgrade, growing to a 6.8-inch 1080p OLED panel with a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate. But the most exciting change? A telephoto camera. Rumored to be a 50 MP 2x zoom shooter, this third lens was recently spotted in a leaked hands-on image , confirming the upgrade.There’s also talk of a brand-new button on the device , and while its purpose remains unclear, it could be a dedicated camera button – possibly something similar to the iPhone 16 ’s camera control button. If that’s the case, it might function as a shutter key and even assist with zooming, which would go hand in hand with the Phone (3a)’s telephoto lens.If Nothing does indeed bring a telephoto lens to the Phone (3a), it would be a rare move in the mid-range space, where zoom cameras are still pretty uncommon.Take the competition, for example – the Pixel 9a , expected in March, likely won’t have one, and neither will Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A36 and A56. Apple’s next budget contender, the iPhone SE 4 , rumored to launch as early as February 11 , isn’t expected to join the zoom game, too. In fact, it might stick to just a single rear camera.That means Nothing could have an edge, especially for those who want a more versatile camera setup without jumping to a flagship.