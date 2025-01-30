Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Hands-on image of Phone (3a) gives a clue to what Nothing has in mind

Nothing
Nothing is set to unveil a new product on March 4, and as usual with the company, the mystery surrounding it is hard to crack. While Nothing hasn't confirmed what's coming, rumors are swirling that it might not just be the flagship Phone (3). In fact, it could debut alongside the Phone (3a) and possibly another device. Now, we're getting more details, including a hands-on image to stir the speculation even more.

A new report suggests that in March, we'll see the launch of the Nothing Phone (3a) and the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro 5G, with the Plus model seemingly disappearing after just one generation. The report breaks down the specific variants and color options for each phone.

The Nothing Phone (3a) might come in two variants: one with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and the other with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro 5G should be available in a single version, offering 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The Phone (3a) is expected to come in Black or White, while the Pro model will likely be available in Black or Grey.

In addition to all the leaked specs, a hands-on image of the Phone (3a) has surfaced, showing it in a heavy-duty case meant to keep its design under wraps. However, the case can't hide a major detail: this will be the first Nothing phone to feature three rear cameras, which supports another Phone (3a) specs leak from just recently.


Or maybe not the first, if it launches alongside the Phone (3) and Phone (3a) Pro 5G. Yeah, it's a bit of a mess to sort through. If that image is truly of the Phone (3a), it could mean all of Nothing's teasers have actually been about this one, not the Phone (3). Then again, if the Phone (3) does exist, it might also come with three rear cameras – makes sense, considering it's expected to be the flagship.

So, after all, what can we expect from Nothing's March 4 event? Well, something is definitely coming. While it's unclear which phone – maybe all three – will make an appearance at the event, we're at least starting to get a clearer picture of one of them.

Recommended Stories
And it's exciting to see Nothing stepping up its camera game, especially if it wants to compete in the mid-range or flagship market. After all, it's rare to see a telephoto camera on a mid-range device, and the Phone (3a) is expected to fall into that category. Devices like the Pixel 9a and Galaxy A56 are expected to skip it, so the Phone (3a) could have the edge here.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

