Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed

Nothing’s phones are most known for their Glyph interface and how it reduces the need to interact with your phone. The gorgeous UI also helps sell the idea of a truly minimalistic phone. These phones are meant for users who want to break away from the loop of endlessly checking the various apps on their phone.With the release of the Nothing Phone (2) the Glyph interface was taken to the next level. Tons of customization options allowed users to truly make their phone unique to them. The patterned LED lights on the back of the phone could be made to flash and fade in any number of ways to alert the user to something important.This made it so that people wouldn’t need to constantly check their phones for urgent notifications. And in case you did turn on the screen the monochrome — and beautifully simplistic in my opinion — UI helped deter users from tapping on a colorfully inviting icon.

So how does this work in practice? I can think of a few ways Nothing could go about implementing this.Let’s say you wake up in the morning and you’re running late for the office. In theory you could dart around the room getting your outfit ready while also talking to your phone. Your assistant will let you know if any important texts, calls or emails need to be attended to.When you get in your car the phone will connect to your infotainment system and the AI would automatically play your morning commute playlist. While you’re driving it could place an order for your coffee before you get to the drive-through. Then it could write and send out responses to less important emails as you’re sipping your cappuccino.During the day it will keep handling notifications in the background while you focus on work and will alert you if anything worth your time pops up. On the drive home from work it could give you brief summaries of everything that happened when you were working. As you pull into your driveway it could then place an order for takeout.The list goes on and on. Nothing could really set the bar for how AI is supposed to behave like. Instead of promoting circle to search or a writing assistant the company can instead promote a true digital friend.