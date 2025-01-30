Nothing confirmed which Phone will launch on March 4
Nothing Phone (2a). | Image Credit - PhoneArena
The mystery surrounding Nothing's big product launch on March 4 has finally been solved, with Carl Pei's company revealing which product will make its debut.
In its first quarterly update of 2025, Nothing dropped a video outlining some upcoming tweaks for its OS and officially confirmed that the Nothing Phone (3a) series will launch on March 4. However, there's still no word on the rumored flagship Phone (3).
Video credit – Nothing
The use of the word "series" hints that multiple devices will drop on March 4, and earlier leaks support this theory. It's looking like the Phone (3a) and a Phone (3a) Pro 5G could both make their debut. The standard Phone (3a) is expected to run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, with options for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Phone (3a) Pro 5G, on the other hand, will likely come in a single version, packing 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The Nothing Phone (3a) is expected to sport a larger display than its predecessor, with a 6.8-inch 1080p OLED screen boasting a 120Hz refresh rate. Even more exciting is the rumored 50 MP 2x telephoto camera, with a leaked hands-on image confirming a third camera on the back.
However, it looks like there might be a trade-off, and the ultra-wide camera could drop to 8 MP from the 50 MP found on the previous model. As for the main camera, it's likely to be a 50 MP shooter, though we don't have the full details just yet.
Along with confirming the Phone (3a) series launch in March, Nothing also teased that a Community Edition of one of its phones will return later this year. It's likely to be the Phone (3a), following the release of the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition last year. For those who don't know, the Community Edition is a phone co-created with fans.
Now that we know Nothing will be launching its mid-range Phone (3a) series on March 4, things are starting to fall into place. And March is shaping up to be a super busy month for the mid-range category, with Apple gearing up for its iPhone SE 4, Google prepping the Pixel 9a, and Samsung set to unveil its Galaxy A56. Busy, busy, busy, right? But with Nothing's early March 4 launch, it might just beat everyone to the punch – at least when it comes to the release date.
