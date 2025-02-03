Nothing teases a new button for the Phone (3a) series; could be an iPhone 16-like camera button
The Phone (3a), Nothing's next mid-ranger, is set to launch on March 4. And true to Carl Pei's company style, fresh teasers are dropping, giving us glimpses of what to expect.
Nothing's latest teaser for the Phone (3a) hints at a new button described as "Your second memory, one click away." It's likely located just below the power button.
The exact function of this new button remains a mystery, but it might be a dedicated camera button – possibly similar to the iPhone 16's camera control button. It could serve as a shutter and even help with zooming, which would make sense since the Phone (3a) is rumored to feature a telephoto lens, a first for Nothing smartphones.
As usual, Nothing is keeping things vague, leaving us to piece together the clues – though that's part of the fun with its teasers, right? Besides the addition of a new side button, the Phone (3a) is expected to feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, with configurations offering either 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage or a higher-tier 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage option.
On top of that, a recent rumor hints at a Pro model launching alongside the standard version. If true, it'll likely come in a single variant, packing 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.
The Nothing Phone (3a) is expected to come with a bigger display than its predecessor, featuring a 6.8-inch 1080p OLED panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. As I mentioned above, one of the biggest upgrades seems to be the addition of a telephoto camera – rumored to be a 50 MP 2x zoom snapper – which a leaked hands-on image confirms by showing a third camera on the back.
With Nothing preparing to launch the Phone (3a) series in March and promising some solid upgrades over its current model, it looks like the month will be packed with fierce competition in the mid-range market.
I mean, March is already packed with big releases – Apple is preparing to drop the iPhone SE 4, Google has the Pixel 9a in the works, and Samsung is getting ready to unveil the Galaxy A56 and A36.
Of course, it could also function like the Action Button on recent iPhones, giving users the flexibility to customize it for different tasks – whether it's toggling sound, launching an app, or even activating the AI assistant that's expected to debut with the Phone (3a).
That said, there might be a compromise. The ultra-wide camera could see a downgrade to 8 MP compared to the 50 MP sensor on the previous model. As for the main camera, it's still expected to be 50 MP, though full details are yet to surface.
But Nothing might just have an edge, thanks to its rumored telephoto camera and this new side button, likely for camera controls. Considering that none of its rivals are expected to include a telephoto lens – a rare feature in this price range anyway – Nothing could have a real advantage.
