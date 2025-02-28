GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Nothing just revealed what the Phone (3a) 's new mysterious button really does

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Nothing
Render of Nothing Phone (3a) Pro in black, showing the phone's back and camera island.
Next week, Nothing is set to reveal its upcoming Phone (3a) series. True to form, Carl Pei's company has been dropping cryptic teasers leading up to the event, giving us a glimpse of what's to come with these new mid-range phones. The latest teaser gives us a hint about a new button, previously teased with the phrase "Your second memory."

Nothing's latest post gives us a clearer picture of what that mysterious button will actually do. And no, it's not going to function like the iPhone's Action Button or the new camera button on the iPhone 16

Instead, this button will activate an AI assistant that was actually previously rumored to come with the Phone (3a). This AI will help you capture, organize, and take action with a feature that was leaked just the other day called Essential Space.



As the name suggests, the button will likely let you take notes, record voice memos and even snap photos, with AI after that helping to keep everything organized and easily accessible. Of course, we won't get the full picture of how Essential Space actually works until next week – right now, Nothing is just teasing us with a few bits of the puzzle.

Aside from teasing that new button, Nothing has already given us a glimpse of the two new phones launching on March 4. We got a look at the Phone (3a) Pro not too long ago, and soon after, the regular Phone (3a) appeared as well. The major distinction between the two? The camera setup! The standard model has a sleeker, more compact camera island, while the Pro has a larger, slightly awkward-looking one. Why the difference?

Well, the Pro is expected to offer 3x optical zoom and up to 60x digital zoom, while the standard version will have 2x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. This could explain why the Pro's rear camera setup is more circular – it likely needs extra room for that larger 3x telephoto lens.

Moreover, not long ago, Nothing confirmed that the upcoming Phone (3a) series will be powered by a Qualcomm chipset, marking a switch from the MediaTek partnership seen with the Phone (2a). Both the Phone (3a) and its Pro sibling are expected to feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 under the hood.

Recommended Stories
These days, it's hard to find a phone launch that doesn't bring up AI and Nothing isn't missing the boat – it has to stay competitive in the crowded mid-range market, right? After all, in just a few days, we'll see the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 launch and you can bet they'll come with some Galaxy AI features. Google's Pixel 9a is also dropping in March and if you've been paying attention over the past year, you'll know Google is fully committed to AI with its Pixel lineup.

Heck, even Apple introduced the iPhone 16e with Apple Intelligence support. So, with AI becoming the next big battleground for smartphone makers, Nothing is definitely making a savvy move.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed

Latest News

iPhones and Android smartphones connect to the network in shockingly different ways
iPhones and Android smartphones connect to the network in shockingly different ways
Nokia is on its way to deploy the first cellular network on the Moon
Nokia is on its way to deploy the first cellular network on the Moon
Best Buy matches Amazon's Google Pixel Tablet discount, saving you $120 on the 256GB variant
Best Buy matches Amazon's Google Pixel Tablet discount, saving you $120 on the 256GB variant
TikTok uncertainty hurts not just US, but UK influencers as well
TikTok uncertainty hurts not just US, but UK influencers as well
The most powerful Android tablet tipped to arrive in April
The most powerful Android tablet tipped to arrive in April
Samsung's Galaxy S25 series has broken a sales record previously held by the Galaxy Note 10
Samsung's Galaxy S25 series has broken a sales record previously held by the Galaxy Note 10
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless