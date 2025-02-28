Nothing just revealed what the Phone (3a) 's new mysterious button really does
Next week, Nothing is set to reveal its upcoming Phone (3a) series. True to form, Carl Pei's company has been dropping cryptic teasers leading up to the event, giving us a glimpse of what's to come with these new mid-range phones. The latest teaser gives us a hint about a new button, previously teased with the phrase "Your second memory."
Aside from teasing that new button, Nothing has already given us a glimpse of the two new phones launching on March 4. We got a look at the Phone (3a) Pro not too long ago, and soon after, the regular Phone (3a) appeared as well. The major distinction between the two? The camera setup! The standard model has a sleeker, more compact camera island, while the Pro has a larger, slightly awkward-looking one. Why the difference?
These days, it's hard to find a phone launch that doesn't bring up AI and Nothing isn't missing the boat – it has to stay competitive in the crowded mid-range market, right? After all, in just a few days, we'll see the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 launch and you can bet they'll come with some Galaxy AI features. Google's Pixel 9a is also dropping in March and if you've been paying attention over the past year, you'll know Google is fully committed to AI with its Pixel lineup.
Nothing's latest post gives us a clearer picture of what that mysterious button will actually do. And no, it's not going to function like the iPhone's Action Button or the new camera button on the iPhone 16.
Instead, this button will activate an AI assistant that was actually previously rumored to come with the Phone (3a). This AI will help you capture, organize, and take action with a feature that was leaked just the other day called Essential Space.
Your second memory.— Nothing (@nothing) February 27, 2025
Capture, organise and take action with Essential Space. All with a little help from AI. pic.twitter.com/IeqzgetOwv
As the name suggests, the button will likely let you take notes, record voice memos and even snap photos, with AI after that helping to keep everything organized and easily accessible. Of course, we won't get the full picture of how Essential Space actually works until next week – right now, Nothing is just teasing us with a few bits of the puzzle.
Well, the Pro is expected to offer 3x optical zoom and up to 60x digital zoom, while the standard version will have 2x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. This could explain why the Pro's rear camera setup is more circular – it likely needs extra room for that larger 3x telephoto lens.
Moreover, not long ago, Nothing confirmed that the upcoming Phone (3a) series will be powered by a Qualcomm chipset, marking a switch from the MediaTek partnership seen with the Phone (2a). Both the Phone (3a) and its Pro sibling are expected to feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 under the hood.
Heck, even Apple introduced the iPhone 16e with Apple Intelligence support. So, with AI becoming the next big battleground for smartphone makers, Nothing is definitely making a savvy move.
