Nothing drops first official look at the Phone (3a) – check it out!

A photo of a person holding the Phone (2a) in their hands.
Phone (2a). | Image credit – PhoneArena

Nothing, the London-based brand led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has carved out a niche with its bold, futuristic designs that break away from the usual smartphone look. Now, as the company gears up for the launch of its next mid-range phones – the Phone (3a) series – it has just revealed another key detail: the design of the Phone (3a).

Nothing had already revealed the design of the Pro model, but now, it's giving us a look at the standard Phone (3a) as well. In a newly released official render, the biggest difference between the two stands out – the camera setup. The regular model features a more compact camera island, yet it still manages to house a third telephoto camera on the back.

The Phone (3a) in white (first image) and the Pro model (second image). | Image credit – Nothing

The Phone (3a) sticks pretty close to the design of its predecessor, the Phone (2a) shown in the cover image, but this time, as I mentioned above, it comes with an extra telephoto camera.


As for zoom capabilities, the Pro model is rumored to offer 3x optical zoom and up to 60x digital zoom, while the standard version is expected to feature 2x optical and 30x digital zoom. This could explain the more circular rear camera layout on the Pro model, as it likely needs extra space for that larger 3x telephoto lens.

Both the Phone (3a) and its Pro sibling are expected to run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, a chipset Nothing has strongly hinted at and something that a recent Geekbench listing seems to confirm. Fast charging is also on the table, with both models reportedly reaching 50% in just 19 minutes and a full charge in 56 minutes.

One intriguing detail is a new side button, which Nothing previously teased and has now fully revealed in these renders. While its exact function isn't confirmed, it could be tied to the AI assistant rumored to launch with the Phone (3a). But for now, that's still up in the air.

Nothing recently dropped a video packed with details on the Phone (3a) Pro, so it wouldn't be surprising if the standard model gets its own spotlight soon, too. And this means more details are coming!

With Apple already rolling out the iPhone 16e, Google getting ready to launch the Pixel 9a, and Samsung set to unveil the Galaxy A56 and A36 in March, Nothing is stepping into a crowded mid-range battlefield. However, if it sticks to the Phone (2a) 's $349 price point, all these upgrades could work in its favor.
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

