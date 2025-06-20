Finally! Your Facebook account is about to get way harder to crack

Passkeys are coming to Facebook and Messenger on mobile

Passkeys will soon be available on both iOS and Android for Facebook, with Messenger getting the feature in the coming months. Once set up, the same passkey works for both apps. Meta is rolling out passkey support for Facebook and Messenger on mobile devices, making logins smoother and more secure. Instead of typing a password, you'll use the same verification methods you already have on your phone – like a PIN, fingerprint or face scan.





A new, more secure way to log into your Facebook account is now available, offering better protection against online threats while also making the whole login process easier and more convenient.