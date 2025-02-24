GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Phone (3a) Pro meets a robot for its first hands-on! Yeah, Nothing just did that

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Nothing
A close-up of the back of a Nothing Phone (3a) Pro showing its unique transparent design and illuminated Glyph Interface.
Nothing is set to launch its next mid-range phones, the Phone (3a) series, on March 4. While leaks have already given us a good look at both the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, the company has now officially revealed the Pro model’s design itself.

Nothing is keeping the hype going, and while it is pulling back the curtain on a major detail – the Phone (3a) Pro’s design, it also gave us a fun clip showing a humanoid robot unboxing the phone and being totally "wowed" by it while using it. Gotta hand it to Nothing – the company sure knows how to grab attention with clever marketing moves!


As you can see, the device sticks to Nothing’s unmistakable aesthetic, featuring a transparent back and those signature Glyph lights. However, what really grabs attention is the noticeably larger camera module, likely making space for a telephoto lens.


The Phone (3a) Pro is expected to pack a 3x optical zoom and a 60x digital zoom, while the standard model might settle for 2x optical and 30x digital zoom. That could end up being the biggest difference between the two.

Both phones are said to support 50W fast charging, supposedly taking the battery from 0 to full in 56 minutes and hitting 50% in just 19 minutes. If these numbers hold up, Nothing’s new lineup could leave other mid-range contenders launching next month – like the Pixel 9a, Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 – lagging behind in charging speed.

The Pixel 9a, for example, is rumored to get a small bump to 23W wired charging, which is better than before but still nowhere near what Nothing is offering.

Powering both models should be the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, a chipset Nothing has hinted at and one that recently showed up in a Geekbench listing. Carl Pei’s company is also bringing a little mystery to the mix with a side button that’s been teased before but is now fully visible in the latest renders. It could work like the iPhone’s Action Button, letting users set up quick shortcuts.

On the storage front, the Phone (3a) Pro might only come in a 12GB/256GB variant, while the standard model could offer more flexibility with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave

Latest News

The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless