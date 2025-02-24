Phone (3a) Pro meets a robot for its first hands-on! Yeah, Nothing just did that

Nothing is keeping the hype going, and while it is pulling back the curtain on a major detail – the Phone (3a) Pro’s design, it also gave us a fun clip showing a humanoid robot unboxing the phone and being totally "wowed" by it while using it. Gotta hand it to Nothing – the company sure knows how to grab attention with clever marketing moves!





As you can see, the device sticks to Nothing’s unmistakable aesthetic, featuring a transparent back and those signature Glyph lights. However, what really grabs attention is the noticeably larger camera module, likely making space for a telephoto lens.





Phone (3a) Series.



Where technical intricacy meets purity. The essence of Nothing. pic.twitter.com/02UEwkgROl — Nothing (@nothing) February 24, 2025



The Phone (3a) Pro is expected to pack a 3x optical zoom and a 60x digital zoom, while the standard model might settle for 2x optical and 30x digital zoom. That could end up being the biggest difference between the two.



The Pixel 9a , for example, is rumored to get a small bump to 23W wired charging, which is better than before but still nowhere near what Nothing is offering.



On the storage front, the Phone (3a) Pro might only come in a 12GB/256GB variant, while the standard model could offer more flexibility with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.