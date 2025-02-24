Phone (3a) Pro meets a robot for its first hands-on! Yeah, Nothing just did that
Nothing is set to launch its next mid-range phones, the Phone (3a) series, on March 4. While leaks have already given us a good look at both the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, the company has now officially revealed the Pro model’s design itself.
The Pixel 9a, for example, is rumored to get a small bump to 23W wired charging, which is better than before but still nowhere near what Nothing is offering.
Powering both models should be the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, a chipset Nothing has hinted at and one that recently showed up in a Geekbench listing. Carl Pei’s company is also bringing a little mystery to the mix with a side button that’s been teased before but is now fully visible in the latest renders. It could work like the iPhone’s Action Button, letting users set up quick shortcuts.
On the storage front, the Phone (3a) Pro might only come in a 12GB/256GB variant, while the standard model could offer more flexibility with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.
Nothing is keeping the hype going, and while it is pulling back the curtain on a major detail – the Phone (3a) Pro’s design, it also gave us a fun clip showing a humanoid robot unboxing the phone and being totally "wowed" by it while using it. Gotta hand it to Nothing – the company sure knows how to grab attention with clever marketing moves!
Meet Phone (3a) Series. First hands-on experience with NEO Gamma.
As you can see, the device sticks to Nothing’s unmistakable aesthetic, featuring a transparent back and those signature Glyph lights. However, what really grabs attention is the noticeably larger camera module, likely making space for a telephoto lens.
Phone (3a) Series.
Where technical intricacy meets purity. The essence of Nothing.
The Phone (3a) Pro is expected to pack a 3x optical zoom and a 60x digital zoom, while the standard model might settle for 2x optical and 30x digital zoom. That could end up being the biggest difference between the two.
Both phones are said to support 50W fast charging, supposedly taking the battery from 0 to full in 56 minutes and hitting 50% in just 19 minutes. If these numbers hold up, Nothing’s new lineup could leave other mid-range contenders launching next month – like the Pixel 9a, Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 – lagging behind in charging speed.
