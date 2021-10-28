Affordable tablet fans, rejoice - the Nokia T20 is on sale early in the US

Affordable tablet fans, rejoice - the Nokia T20 is on sale early in the US0
Unveiled a few weeks ago as the brand's big middling tablet comeback effort, the Nokia T20 is in stock and ready to ship to its earliest US-based adopters despite initially being scheduled for a November 17 commercial debut stateside.
Get your low-cost Nokia T20 tablet right here, right now
The same model should expand to various major third-party retailers closer to the originally announced release date, but we don't expect to see any discounts in the near future, so there's really no reason to wait if you're in the market for a large tablet with a decent set of specs this holiday season.
Powered by a little-known Unisoc T610 processor, the hot new mid-ranger may not prove an absolute champion in raw speed (even in its price bracket), but there are certainly enough strong points to offset that possible weakness... at 250 bucks.