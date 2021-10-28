Notification Center

Nokia Android Tablets

Affordable tablet fans, rejoice - the Nokia T20 is on sale early in the US

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Affordable tablet fans, rejoice - the Nokia T20 is on sale early in the US
In a tech world rocked to its core by a global chip shortage that's essentially leading to a new product delay and supply issues every single week, it's definitely refreshing to see a device released not just on time, but well ahead of time.

Unveiled a few weeks ago as the brand's big middling tablet comeback effort, the Nokia T20 is in stock and ready to ship to its earliest US-based adopters despite initially being scheduled for a November 17 commercial debut stateside.

For now, the 10.4-inch Android 11 slate can only be purchased from HMD Global's official Nokia-branded US website at a price of $249.99 in a single Ocean Blue hue and a single 64GB storage variant also packing 4 gigs of RAM while lacking standalone cellular connectivity.

Get your low-cost Nokia T20 tablet right here, right now



The same model should expand to various major third-party retailers closer to the originally announced release date, but we don't expect to see any discounts in the near future, so there's really no reason to wait if you're in the market for a large tablet with a decent set of specs this holiday season.

On paper at least, the Nokia T20 definitely has pretty much everything it takes to crack our list of the best budget tablets available today, giving the likes of Amazon's Fire HD 10 a proverbial run for its money with a crisp IPS LCD screen sporting a 2K resolution (2000 x 1200 pixels), as well as a hefty 8,200mAh battery promising up to 15 hours of uninterrupted use, and perhaps most impressively, a premium design made from metal and glass.

Powered by a little-known Unisoc T610 processor, the hot new mid-ranger may not prove an absolute champion in raw speed (even in its price bracket), but there are certainly enough strong points to offset that possible weakness... at 250 bucks.

Related phones

Nokia T20 specs
Nokia T20 specs
$385 eBay
  • Display 10.4 inches 2000 x 1200 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Unisoc Tiger 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 8200 mAh
  • OS Android 11

