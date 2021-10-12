Nokia G300 5G brings two-day battery and audio jack to Tracfone and Cricket for $199

Nokia G300 5G brings two-day battery and audio jack to Tracfone and Cricket for $1990
Nokia G300 5G specs and features
- Display: 6.517" HD+ LCD V-notch screen, 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio
- Size: 169.41 x 78.43 x 9.18mm
- 3.5mm audio jack
- Weight: 210g
- Processor: Snapdragon 435 w/ 2xA76 2.0 GHz cores and 6xA55 1.8GHz
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 64 GB, microSD card slot support up to 1TB
- Rear camera: 16MP main f/1.8 aperture + 5MP Ultrawide f/2.2 + 2MP Depth
- Front-facing camera: 8MP
- Advanced Camera features: Bokeh, Video EIS, OZO audio surround and wind noise cancellation, Night mode, Face unlock
- Battery: 4470mAh
- Charging: 18W
OZO Audio Surround supports spatial audio capture with top-notch noise cancelation with as few as two microphones, and its abilities only grow exponentially with three or four mics.
Nokia G300 5G price and release date
The Nokia G300 will be launched with Android 11 on board on October 19 at both Tracfone (read: Walmart) and Cricket Wireless channels for just $199.
That's much lower than the Samsung A32 5G (our review here), the nearest competitor in terms of specs but only a tad less than the OnePlus N200 5G (our review here) that include a 1080p display.
We'll get the Nokia G300 5G puppy for a review when it lands but in the meantime all of its specs point to a deserving place in our best budget 5G phones pantheon of the value for money handsets with 5G connectivity you can buy in the US.