Nokia G300 5G brings two-day battery and audio jack to Tracfone and Cricket for $199

Nokia promises two-day battery life out of the phone despite the next-gen 5G connectivity, and it is not hard to fathom why given the combination of a larger battery to an HD+ display. Here's the full Nokia G300 5G scoop.

Nokia G300 5G specs and features





Display: 6.517" HD+ LCD V-notch screen, 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio

Size: 169.41 x 78.43 x 9.18mm

3.5mm audio jack

Weight: 210g

Processor: Snapdragon 435 w/ 2xA76 2.0 GHz cores and 6xA55 1.8GHz

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64 GB, microSD card slot support up to 1TB

Rear camera: 16MP main f/1.8 aperture + 5MP Ultrawide f/2.2 + 2MP Depth

Front-facing camera: 8MP

Advanced Camera features: Bokeh, Video EIS, OZO audio surround and wind noise cancellation, Night mode, Face unlock

Battery: 4470mAh

Charging: 18W





The company's added value are features like Brightness Boost for outdoor viewing in direct sunlight, and the OZO Audio Surround sound technology picked directly from Nokia's work on the OZO 360 surround content capture.





OZO Audio Surround supports spatial audio capture with top-notch noise cancelation with as few as two microphones, and its abilities only grow exponentially with three or four mics.









Nokia G300 5G price and release date