Nokia G300 5G brings two-day battery and audio jack to Tracfone and Cricket for $199

Nokia promises two-day battery life out of the phone despite the next-gen 5G connectivity, and it is not hard to fathom why given the combination of a larger battery to an HD+ display. Here's the full Nokia G300 5G scoop.









Nokia G300 5G specs and features

Display: 6.517" HD+ LCD V-notch screen, 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio

Size: 169.41 x 78.43 x 9.18mm

3.5mm audio jack

Weight: 210g

Processor: Snapdragon 435 w/ 2xA76 2.0 GHz cores and 6xA55 1.8GHz

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64 GB, microSD card slot support up to 1TB

Rear camera: 16MP main f/1.8 aperture + 5MP Ultrawide f/2.2 + 2MP Depth

Front-facing camera: 8MP

Advanced Camera features: Bokeh, Video EIS, OZO audio surround and wind noise cancellation, Night mode, Face unlock

Battery: 4470mAh

Charging: 18W

The company's added value are features like Brightness Boost for outdoor viewing in direct sunlight, and the OZO Audio Surround sound technology picked directly from Nokia's work on the OZO 360 surround content capture.

OZO Audio Surround supports spatial audio capture with top-notch noise cancelation with as few as two microphones, and its abilities only grow exponentially with three or four mics.



Nokia G300 5G price and release date

The Nokia G300 will be launched with Android 11 on board on October 19 at both Tracfone (read: Walmart) and Cricket Wireless channels for just $199.

That's much lower than the Samsung A32 5G (our review here) , the nearest competitor in terms of specs but only a tad less than the OnePlus N200 5G (our review here) that include a 1080p display.





We'll get the Nokia G300 5G puppy for a review when it lands but in the meantime all of its specs point to a deserving place in our best budget 5G phones pantheon of the value for money handsets with 5G connectivity you can buy in the US.

