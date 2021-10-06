Budget Nokia Т20 tablet is here with a 10.4-inch screen and an aluminum body

Budget Nokia Т20 tablet is here with a 10.4-inch screen and an aluminum body1
Design
The new piece of tech has a nice-looking design that comes in one color option: Ocean Blue. The body of the Nokia T20 is made of sandblasted aluminum, which is impressive considering most tablets in this price segment use plastic.
The new Nokia tablet measures 247.6 x 157.5 x 7.8mm and weighs 465g (470g for the Cellular version), which is around the same as a 9th Gen Apple iPad. This means it is a slim and lightweight tablet, which should make it easy to carry around. The Nokia T20 also has an IP52 water resistance rating, which means it should withstand water splashes.
HMD Global promises immersive sound on the Nokia T20, with its stereo speakers with OZO Playback Panorama tuning. The tablet also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and expandable storage. One thing the T20 lacks is a fingerprint scanner. Instead, it offers a face unlock function.
Compared to its biggest rival, the $329 9th Gen iPad, the Nokia T20 looks more modern, especially with its smaller bezels and overall cleaner look. It reminds us of the design of the much more expensive, recently released iPad mini 6.
Display and cameras
The Nokia T20 has a 10.4-inch LCD display with a 2K resolution of 2000 x 1200. The screen can reach a maximum brightness of 400 nits.
As far as cameras are concerned, the Nokia T20 has a single 8MP back camera with an LED flash and a 5MP front shooter. It also has two microphones, which according to HMD Global offer a great calling experience.
Performance, storage, and battery
HMD Global’s Nokia T20 is powered by a Unisoc T610 octa-core processor. This chip should run Android 11 just fine, as it is similar in performance to the Snapdragon 665. The T20 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, and the promise of two years of Android updates.
The Nokia T20 comes in both Wi-Fi-only and Cellular versions. Here we should note that only the latter comes with GPS.
Price and availability
The Nokia T20 starts at $249.99 and will be available starting November 17 in most of the big retail stores. In the box, you will find the tablet, a USB-C charging cable, and a 10W charging brick. A rugged flip cover with a stand function will also be available.