Budget Nokia Т20 tablet is here with a 10.4-inch screen and an aluminum body

Performance, storage, and battery

Price and availability

HMD Global’s Nokia T20 is powered by a Unisoc T610 octa-core processor. This chip should run Android 11 just fine, as it is similar in performance to the Snapdragon 665. The T20 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, and the promise of two years of Android updates.Battery-wise, the Nokia T20 packs an 8,200mAh unit. According to HMD, this tablet’s battery will deliver up to 15 hours of browsing, 7 hours of video calling, or 10 hours of movie watching. The T20 supports 15W fast wired charging via USB-C, but it comes with a 10W charger in the box.The Nokia T20 comes in both Wi-Fi-only and Cellular versions. Here we should note that only the latter comes with GPS.The Nokia T20 starts at $249.99 and will be available starting November 17 in most of the big retail stores. In the box, you will find the tablet, a USB-C charging cable, and a 10W charging brick. A rugged flip cover with a stand function will also be available.