The inexpensive Nokia G50 5G finally lands in the US

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

HMD confirmed the US release of its cheap Nokia G50 5G back in September but didn’t reveal when exactly it will start shipping. We’re happy to report that the Nokia G50 5G has finally landed in the US.Anyone paying $300 can have the Nokia G50 5G right now in Ocean Blue color. The phone is also available in Midnight Sun, but this particular model won’t ship until October 28, so you’ll be waiting a few more weeks if you don’t like the blue variant.As far as compatibility goes, Nokia G50 5G supports all major GSM carriers in the US, including AT&T , Boost Mobile, Cricket Wireless, Metro, Mint, Net10, Simple Mobile, T-Mobile , and TracFone.Sadly, Nokia G50 5G’s specs are a bit underwhelming, even for a $300 smartphone. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. Also, the smartphone sports a large 6.82-inch HD+ display and massive 5,000 mAh battery, which is more than welcome considering this is a 5G phone.The rest of Nokia G50 5G’s specifications include a triple camera setup (48MP+5MP+2MP), a secondary 8-megapixel secondary camera for selfies, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone ships with Android 11, but it’s bound to receive at least two major Android updates.