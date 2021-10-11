The inexpensive Nokia G50 5G finally lands in the US

The inexpensive Nokia G50 5G finally lands in the US1
Anyone paying $300 can have the Nokia G50 5G right now in Ocean Blue color. The phone is also available in Midnight Sun, but this particular model won’t ship until October 28, so you’ll be waiting a few more weeks if you don’t like the blue variant.
Sadly, Nokia G50 5G’s specs are a bit underwhelming, even for a $300 smartphone. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. Also, the smartphone sports a large 6.82-inch HD+ display and massive 5,000 mAh battery, which is more than welcome considering this is a 5G phone.
The rest of Nokia G50 5G’s specifications include a triple camera setup (48MP+5MP+2MP), a secondary 8-megapixel secondary camera for selfies, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone ships with Android 11, but it’s bound to receive at least two major Android updates.