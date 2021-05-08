The aggressively priced Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 are now up for pre-order in the US

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





For what it's worth, Nokia brand licensee HMD Global is certainly trying hard to change that and provide stiff competition for everyone from Motorola to Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus and Samsung... in the low-end and mid-range market segments.









That's right, you can now pre-order the two notched phones stateside from both B&H Photo Video and Amazon ahead of a regional June 21 release tipped by the latter retailer.





Naturally, the Nokia G10 is the cheaper (and humbler) product of the two, fetching a measly $149 in blue and purple paint jobs with a MediaTek Helio G25 processor under the hood, as well as 3 gigs of memory and 32 gigs of internal storage space.





The $199 Nokia G20 , meanwhile, is available in silver and blue hues with a slightly faster Helio G35 SoC on deck, as well as a significantly heftier combination of 4GB RAM and 128GB local digital hoarding room.





Compared to the G10, which comes with a fairly modest-sounding triple rear-facing camera system in tow composed of a 13MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, the G20 also provides a substantial upgrade in the form of a 48MP main snapper and an additional 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens.





The 6.52-inch IPS LCD panel of both the G10 and G20 is sadly nothing to write home about, sporting a resolution of just 1600 x 720 pixels, but that actually contributes to the monumental 3-day battery life promised by these two otherwise forgettable devices.





At 5,050mAh cell capacity, the Nokia G10 and G20 look like they could definitely give something like the Moto G Power (2021) a run for its money. Normally priced at $250, that big-battery mid-ranger is undoubtedly one of the best sub-$400 smartphones available today, a list that Nokia may well crack once we get a chance to review these interesting G-series releases.



