The aggressively priced Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 are now up for pre-order in the US
Alas, none of the six new handsets formally unveiled precisely one month ago qualifies for flagship status (or even upper mid-end standing), but as budget-friendly models go, the Nokia G10 and G20 are some of the most aggressively priced devices to run Android 11 out the box in the US.
Naturally, the Nokia G10 is the cheaper (and humbler) product of the two, fetching a measly $149 in blue and purple paint jobs with a MediaTek Helio G25 processor under the hood, as well as 3 gigs of memory and 32 gigs of internal storage space.
The $199 Nokia G20, meanwhile, is available in silver and blue hues with a slightly faster Helio G35 SoC on deck, as well as a significantly heftier combination of 4GB RAM and 128GB local digital hoarding room.
Compared to the G10, which comes with a fairly modest-sounding triple rear-facing camera system in tow composed of a 13MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, the G20 also provides a substantial upgrade in the form of a 48MP main snapper and an additional 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens.
The 6.52-inch IPS LCD panel of both the G10 and G20 is sadly nothing to write home about, sporting a resolution of just 1600 x 720 pixels, but that actually contributes to the monumental 3-day battery life promised by these two otherwise forgettable devices.