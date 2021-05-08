Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Nokia Android

The aggressively priced Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 are now up for pre-order in the US

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 08, 2021, 8:09 AM
The aggressively priced Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 are now up for pre-order in the US
It's safe to say that Nokia-branded smartphones didn't exactly sell like hotcakes last year, failing to make the global top ten list according to a comprehensive Counterpoint Research report, and at least in Europe, the same analytics firm suggests things are definitely not looking up so far in 2021.

For what it's worth, Nokia brand licensee HMD Global is certainly trying hard to change that and provide stiff competition for everyone from Motorola to Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus and Samsung... in the low-end and mid-range market segments.

Alas, none of the six new handsets formally unveiled precisely one month ago qualifies for flagship status (or even upper mid-end standing), but as budget-friendly models go, the Nokia G10 and G20 are some of the most aggressively priced devices to run Android 11 out the box in the US.

That's right, you can now pre-order the two notched phones stateside from both B&H Photo Video and Amazon ahead of a regional June 21 release tipped by the latter retailer.

Naturally, the Nokia G10 is the cheaper (and humbler) product of the two, fetching a measly $149 in blue and purple paint jobs with a MediaTek Helio G25 processor under the hood, as well as 3 gigs of memory and 32 gigs of internal storage space.

The $199 Nokia G20, meanwhile, is available in silver and blue hues with a slightly faster Helio G35 SoC on deck, as well as a significantly heftier combination of 4GB RAM and 128GB local digital hoarding room.

Compared to the G10, which comes with a fairly modest-sounding triple rear-facing camera system in tow composed of a 13MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, the G20 also provides a substantial upgrade in the form of a 48MP main snapper and an additional 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The 6.52-inch IPS LCD panel of both the G10 and G20 is sadly nothing to write home about, sporting a resolution of just 1600 x 720 pixels, but that actually contributes to the monumental 3-day battery life promised by these two otherwise forgettable devices.

At 5,050mAh cell capacity, the Nokia G10 and G20 look like they could definitely give something like the Moto G Power (2021) a run for its money. Normally priced at $250, that big-battery mid-ranger is undoubtedly one of the best sub-$400 smartphones available today, a list that Nokia may well crack once we get a chance to review these interesting G-series releases.

Related phones

G20
Nokia G20 View Full specs
Deal Special Amazon $200 Special B&HPhoto $309 eBay
  • Display 6.5 inches
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Mediatek G35 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5050 mAh
  • OS Android 11
G10
Nokia G10 View Full specs
Deal Special Amazon $150 Special B&HPhoto
  • Display 6.5 inches
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Mediatek G25 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5050 mAh
  • OS Android 11

