Nokia Android Software updates

Nokia 2.4 receiving Android 11 update in the US

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 26, 2021, 11:52 PM
HMD Global has a lot of smartphones to update, but the Finnish company has been relentless in delivering Android 11 to many of its handsets since the beginning of the year. As we're nearing the end of April, only a couple of Nokia phones remain stuck on Android 10, but the situation might change for the better in the next few days.

One of the phones that were confirmed to receive Android 11 this month, Nokia 2.4 is now eligible for the upgrade. One of the cheapest Android smartphones released by HMD Global, the Nokia 2.4 is getting Android 11 in three dozen countries.

We know that's a lot of countries, but this is just wave 1, so if you're not living in any of the countries below, you'll probably have to wait a few more weeks. Also, it's important to note that by April 28, all Nokia 2.4 users in these countries should receive the Android 11 update.

Apart from the United States, Nokia 2.4 is getting Android 11 in the following countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Cambodia, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Macau, Malaysia, Morocco, Nepal, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Tunisia, UAE, Vietnam, and Yemen.

An announcement on when wave 2 of the update begins to roll out is expected to go live soon, so make sure to check out Nokia's support website for more details on the matter.

Related phones

2.4
Nokia 2.4 View Full specs
$140 Amazon
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio P22 2GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10

