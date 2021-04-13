Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Nokia Android Software updates

Even the two-year-old Nokia 2.2 is getting Android 11

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 13, 2021, 10:18 AM
Even the two-year-old Nokia 2.2 is getting Android 11
Many consumers favor having their smartphones up to date with the latest Android OS over extra features. The chance of owning such a phone increases if you decide to go for a flagship, which usually gets Android OS updates for 2-3 years after their market launch.

However, for those who'd rather spend a minimum amount on a smartphone, but still wish to get major Android OS updates for a few years, there aren't so many choices out there. Nokia is one of the options that you won't be sorry for choosing, as the Finnish company behind the popular brand does an amazing job at keeping all its devices up to date with the latest software.

The most recent addition to HMD's portfolio of Android 11 phones is the Nokia 2.2. This a very cheap smartphone that made its debut on the market almost two years ago. As such, the phone shipped with Android 9.0 Pie onboard.

Starting today, Nokia 2.2 customers in select countries will be able to update their phones to Android 11, HMD confirmed in a post on Nokia forums (via TechMesto). The update weighs in at 1.2GB is now available in two dozen countries at first.

Here are all the countries and carriers where the Nokia 2.2 Android 11 is available for download today: Cambodia, Czech Republic (T-Mobile Czech Republic), Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece (Cosmote), Hungary (Magyar Telekom), Iceland, Indonesia, Laos, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia (Monet, T-Mobile), Malaysia, Montenegro (Crnogorski Telekom), Myanmar, Norway, Philippines, Poland (T-Mobile Polska/Heyah), Romania (Telekom Romania), Slovakia (Slovak Telekom), Sweden, Thailand, and Vietnam.

According to HMD, by the end of the working week, all Nokia 2.2 owners around the world should receive the Android 11 update, so if you're not living in one of the countries above, just wait a few more days.

Related phones

2.2
Nokia 2.2 View Full specs
  • Display 5.7 inches 1520 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio A22 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

