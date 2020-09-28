The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G, Nokia 7.3 5G, and Nokia 6.3 may finally be right around the corner
Stop us if you think you've heard this one before. Nokia brand licensee HMD Global is reportedly gearing up to unveil its next flagship smartphone sometime in the near future. Predictably rumored to be dubbed 9.1 PureView more than a year ago, this mysterious bad boy was repeatedly delayed, rebranded, revised, and upgraded, with the latest gossip suggesting it might end up being called the Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G.
If everything goes according to the current plan, the 5G-enabled Nokia 9.3 PureView should also go on sale worldwide by the end of the year, alongside the mid-range Nokia 7.3 5G and 4G LTE-only Nokia 6.3. That would complete a product lineup ranging from the entry-level 1.3 to the Snapdragon 765-powered 8.3 5G, the latter of which needed no less than six months to become commercially available after its original announcement way back in March.
As the name suggests, the 9.3 PureView 5G is widely expected to take the already respectable specs and features of the Nokia 8.3 5G to the next level, including a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 processor, silky smooth 120Hz display, in-screen fingerprint recognition technology, a relatively hefty battery with around 4,500mAh capacity and wireless charging support, and perhaps most importantly, a top-notch rear-facing camera system consisting of a grand total of five shooters with Zeiss optics and 8K video recording capabilities among others.
Meanwhile, the Nokia 7.3 5G is likely to undercut the reasonably priced LG Velvets and Google Pixel 5s of the world with a Snapdragon 690 SoC inside, as well as a trendy hole punch design and a quad shooter setup headlined by a 48MP imaging sensor infused with Zeiss technology.
Last but not necessarily least, the Nokia 6.3 could come with a more conventional waterdrop-style notch, Snapdragon 730 processing power, four rear cameras of its own, up to 6 gigs of memory, a 6.2-inch or so FHD+ screen, and battery capacity around the 4,000mAh mark.