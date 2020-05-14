New Nokia 6.3 leak details quad-camera setup, points towards faster chipset
The Nokia 6.2
The Nokia 6.2 was met with a lukewarm response when it was released last fall, but recently published info suggests HMD Global is now planning to go all-out with the Nokia 6.3 later this year.
A faster chipset than originally expected
A tip received by NokiaPowerUser claims HMD Global is working on a prototype Nokia 6.3 smartphone powered by the much faster Snapdragon 730. The previous-gen model incorporates the Snapdragon 636 and the next-gen device was initially expected to use the Snapdragon 670 or 675.
As for the camera department, previous reports have mentioned the presence of a quad-camera system. Today’s source says it will include a 24-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a dedicated macro camera.
Completing the package will apparently be a fingerprint scanner embedded inside the side-mounted power key. There is no word on the size of the display, but stock Android 10 or Android 11 is to be expected straight out of the box.
The Nokia 6.3 is reportedly going to be announced at an event in late August or early September alongside the Nokia 7.3 5G and flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to a delay of some kind.