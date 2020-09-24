Huge Nokia 7.3 5G leak reveals updated design and quad-camera setup

A big camera bump and a plastic construction

Representing a subtle refinement of the previous-gen



The bump houses a quad-camera system that hasn’t been detailed today. However, previously leaked info suggests it’ll consist of a 48-megapixel main shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper.



HMD Global is expected to include a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. These aren’t as useful as the other two, but they allow HMD Global to achieve that all-important ‘quad-camera’ title.







A 6.5-inch display and a headphone jack

Turning the smartphone over reveals a 6.5-inch punch-hole display. It boasts slim side bezels, a thicker chin with ‘Nokia’ branding on it, and a Full-HD+ resolution according to reports.



There is a small camera cut out in the top-left corner of the display for the selfie sensor as well. This one is rumored to boast a 24-megapixel resolution, although no further information is available at the moment.



Sandwiched between the front and rear is an aluminum frame that houses a volume rocker and power key on the right. There’s a headphone jack on the top of the phone too, and a USB-C port and a speaker on the bottom.



As for the overall dimensions, Steve Hemmerstoffer says the Nokia 7.3 5G measures in at 165.8 x 76.3 x 8.2mm. That makes it taller than the Nokia 7.2 (159.9 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm) but smaller than the Motorola Moto G9 Plus (170 x 78.1 x 9.7 mm).

The Snapdragon 690 and 5G connectivity

The Nokia 7.3, unlike its predecessor, is expected to support 5G network connectivity as standard. That should be made possible by the new Snapdragon 690 chipset that’s also going to make an appearance inside the next OnePlus



Leaked information suggests it’ll be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as standard. MicroSD card support is highly likely and pricier 6/64GB and 8/128GB versions are on the way too.



Other features should include a 4,000mAh battery with some form of fast charging support and Android 10 straight out of the box. Fortunately, HMD Global is usually pretty quick with updates, so Android 11 shouldn’t be too far behind.

Nokia 7,3 5G announcement, release, price

The Nokia 7.3 5G will likely be announced in October or November alongside the



