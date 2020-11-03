iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Nokia Android

Nokia 10 PureView (Nokia 9.3 PureView) seems delayed again; could feature Snapdragon 875 chip

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Nov 03, 2020, 2:34 AM


For over a year now, we have been talking about the upcoming Nokia 9.3 PureView, which seems to be called the Nokia 10 PureView, but we haven’t yet seen the smartphone be announced or launched. Now, TechRadar reports that the Nokia 10 PureView might be delayed even more than we initially expected, most likely to come in the second half of 2021. To its defense, rumors state the device might come with a serious spec upgrade and feature the unannounced Snapdragon 875.

Recently, a leaked internal document stated that the device won’t be called Nokia 9.3 PureView but Nokia 10, which implies that we could see a greater jump in specs than initially anticipated. NokiaPowerUser is now giving us a better idea of what to expect about the Nokia 10 PureView.

Sapphire glass display and Snapdragon 875 in testing for the Nokia 10 PureView


It seems that the Nokia 10 PureView could feature a Sapphire glass display and a design reminiscent of the Nokia 8 Sirocco, in terms of its stainless steel frame and edge-to-edge display. Additionally, the phone is rumored to sport the yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor that should power the next-gen Android flagship phones.

The phone is rumored to sport improvements in the camera department, powered by Zeiss technology. At this moment, other information about this device is not available.

Related phones

9.3 PureView
Nokia 9.3 PureView View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2880 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11

