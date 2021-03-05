The unlocked Nokia 7.2 and 5.3 are on 'clearance' at their lowest prices ever

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

















That might explain why Best Buy's big Nokia 5 .3 "clearance" deal merely shaves 50 bucks off the aforementioned MSRP. On the bright side, there are no strings attached, no hoops to jump through, no upfront carrier activation required, and obviously, no trade-in or anything else of that sort involved.





Then again, the same goes for the retailer's Nokia 7.2 clearance offer, which slashes a much more substantial $140 off the $349.99 list price of the late 2019-released 6.3-inch handset in a single charcoal flavor.





Curiously enough, HMD has yet to unveil a Nokia 7.3 (let alone a 7.4 variant) despite already putting a 5.4 model up for grabs stateside at $249.99 . In a way, that makes the $209.99 Nokia 7.2 feel like an even better bargain, especially if you also consider its respectable spec sheet including everything from a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space to a decent 4GB RAM count, 3,500mAh battery, and triple rear-facing camera system with Zeiss optics.





The notched display is itself no pushover, sporting a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, while the phone undeniably looks premium at a first glance despite combining a glass back with a "cheap" plastic frame.





Obviously, the $149.99 Nokia 5.3 is entirely made from plastic, which doesn't mean it should be completely disregarded by bargain hunters out there. Thanks to its younger age, the 6.55-inch phone actually packs a newer and faster Snapdragon 665 processor than the 7.2, as well as a larger 4,000mAh cell, the same 4 gigs of memory paired with a lower 64GB storage count, and an unsurprisingly inferior quad rear-facing imaging setup headlined by a 13MP primary sensor.





Both the Nokia 7.2 and 5.3 come with near-stock Android 10 out the box, which means their Android 11 updates are almost certainly right around the corner... and should have been delivered much earlier.



