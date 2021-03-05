Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Nokia Android Deals

The unlocked Nokia 7.2 and 5.3 are on 'clearance' at their lowest prices ever

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 05, 2021, 1:54 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

After putting Nokia back on the map with a series of surprisingly feature-packed mid-range smartphones priced very competitively, and perhaps more importantly, stellar software support, exclusive brand licensee HMD Global dropped the ball with a disappointing flagship model in early 2019 and never truly recovered.

Not only did the company fail to release another high-end handset since then, but its low and mid-end devices got more and more... unimpressive, not to mention how inexplicably slow Nokia-branded phones are at adopting the latest Android version all of a sudden.

Of course, many flaws can be easily ironed out with a big enough discount, although we'll let you decide for yourselves if that's true for the unlocked Nokia 7.2 and 5.3 right now. As the name suggests, the humbler device is slightly newer than the Snapdragon 660-powered 7.2, having been released less than a year ago in the US at a recommended price of $199.99.

That might explain why Best Buy's big Nokia 5.3 "clearance" deal merely shaves 50 bucks off the aforementioned MSRP. On the bright side, there are no strings attached, no hoops to jump through, no upfront carrier activation required, and obviously, no trade-in or anything else of that sort involved.

Then again, the same goes for the retailer's Nokia 7.2 clearance offer, which slashes a much more substantial $140 off the $349.99 list price of the late 2019-released 6.3-inch handset in a single charcoal flavor.

Curiously enough, HMD has yet to unveil a Nokia 7.3 (let alone a 7.4 variant) despite already putting a 5.4 model up for grabs stateside at $249.99. In a way, that makes the $209.99 Nokia 7.2 feel like an even better bargain, especially if you also consider its respectable spec sheet including everything from a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space to a decent 4GB RAM count, 3,500mAh battery, and triple rear-facing camera system with Zeiss optics.

The notched display is itself no pushover, sporting a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, while the phone undeniably looks premium at a first glance despite combining a glass back with a "cheap" plastic frame.

Obviously, the $149.99 Nokia 5.3 is entirely made from plastic, which doesn't mean it should be completely disregarded by bargain hunters out there. Thanks to its younger age, the 6.55-inch phone actually packs a newer and faster Snapdragon 665 processor than the 7.2, as well as a larger 4,000mAh cell, the same 4 gigs of memory paired with a lower 64GB storage count, and an unsurprisingly inferior quad rear-facing imaging setup headlined by a 13MP primary sensor.

Both the Nokia 7.2 and 5.3 come with near-stock Android 10 out the box, which means their Android 11 updates are almost certainly right around the corner... and should have been delivered much earlier.

Related phones

7.2
Nokia 7.2 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

7.2

User Score:

9.0
40%off $210 Special BestBuy $350 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
  • Display 6.3 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
5.3
Nokia 5.3 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

7.8
25%off $150 Special BestBuy $199 Amazon
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Quad camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Boost Mobile launches the Moto G Power (2021) at a crazy low price under a different name
Popular stories
Best deals this week: iPhone 12 Pro Max BOGO, $200 AirPods Pro, 512GB Galaxy S21 Ultra, and more
Popular stories
The Motorola One 5G Ace is extremely affordable right off the bat at AT&T Prepaid
Popular stories
The best iPhone 12 Pro Max deals at T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, BestBuy, or unlocked
Popular stories
All iPhone 12 mini deals and prices at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Best Buy, or unlocked
Popular stories
The best iPhone 12 price and deals on T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, or unlocked

Popular stories

Popular stories
Shocker: The great 5G merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is leading to huge job losses
Popular stories
New reports reveal OnePlus 9 5G series pre-order date, gifts, and colors
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs
Popular stories
From OnePlus 9 to Google Pixel 6, this'd be the year of phone camera sensor records
Popular stories
Verizon proves it has a sense of humor, billing its 5G expansion efforts as 'aggressive'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless