Here's how many Nokia phones HMD Global shipped in Q4
Nokia's market share was just 0.7% in Q4 2020
Counterpoint Research has revealed (via NokiaMob) that HMD Global shipped 2.77 million Nokia-branded smartphones between October and December, leading to a market share of 0.7%.
Counterpoint attributed HMD Global’s weak performance in comparison to other brands to its outdated smartphone designs. This was especially noticeable in India, where it faced tough competition from Xiaomi and others.
Whether the Finnish brand can ever return to the top 10 and significantly increase its smartphone shipments will remain to be seen. In 2021, the company is betting on the upcoming Nokia 6.4 and Nokia 7.4, in addition to the budget Nokia 1.4.