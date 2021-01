Here's how many Nokia phones HMD Global shipped in Q4

Nokia's market share was just 0.7% in Q4 2020

Whether the Finnish brand can ever return to the top 10 and significantly increase its smartphone shipments will remain to be seen. In 2021, the company is betting on the upcoming Nokia 6 .4 and Nokia 7.4, in addition to the budget Nokia 1 .4.





HMD Global was the world’s eighth largest smartphone manufacturer in mid-2018, but ever since the Home of Nokia has struggled to compete and last quarter it finished in fifteenth place.has revealed (via) that HMD Global shipped 2.77 million Nokia-branded smartphones between October and December, leading to a market share of 0.7%.These results aren’t fantastic, but the fourth quarter did produce HMD Global’s best results of 2020. The total number of shipments also remains virtually unchanged versus the year-ago quarter.attributed HMD Global’s weak performance in comparison to other brands to its outdated smartphone designs. This was especially noticeable in India, where it faced tough competition from Xiaomi and others.