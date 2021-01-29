Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21!

 View
Nokia Android

Here's how many Nokia phones HMD Global shipped in Q4

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jan 29, 2021, 9:12 AM
Here's how many Nokia phones HMD Global shipped in Q4
HMD Global was the world’s eighth largest smartphone manufacturer in mid-2018, but ever since the Home of Nokia has struggled to compete and last quarter it finished in fifteenth place.

Nokia's market share was just 0.7% in Q4 2020


Counterpoint Research has revealed (via NokiaMob) that HMD Global shipped 2.77 million Nokia-branded smartphones between October and December, leading to a market share of 0.7%.

These results aren’t fantastic, but the fourth quarter did produce HMD Global’s best results of 2020. The total number of shipments also remains virtually unchanged versus the year-ago quarter.

Counterpoint attributed HMD Global’s weak performance in comparison to other brands to its outdated smartphone designs. This was especially noticeable in India, where it faced tough competition from Xiaomi and others.

Whether the Finnish brand can ever return to the top 10 and significantly increase its smartphone shipments will remain to be seen. In 2021, the company is betting on the upcoming Nokia 6.4 and Nokia 7.4, in addition to the budget Nokia 1.4.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
It's the Samsung Galaxy S21 release date! Here's where to buy the S21+ and S21 Ultra
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review, zooming in
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Popular stories

Popular stories
Facebook kicked Apple iPhone users out of their accounts on Friday
Popular stories
Verizon pummels T-Mobile and AT&T in latest nationwide 5G and 4G LTE performance tests
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: who do customers think has the best 5G network?
Popular stories
This Galaxy S21+ battery life test shows where Samsung did 'pull out all stops'
Popular stories
Here's how the imminent Google Search redesign will make it easier and faster to find information
Popular stories
Huawei's founder reveals plan to beat U.S. sanctions

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless