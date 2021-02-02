Nokia's first 5G phone is finally receiving Android 11
Download Android 11 for the Nokia 8.3 5G
A little behind schedule, HMD Global has started rolling out the Android 11 update for Nokia 8.3 5G users around the world. The update introduces several new features including a built-in screen recorder, a conversations section in the notifications tab, and chat bubbles.
Bahrain, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Hong Kong, Iceland, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Macau, Morocco, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Tunisia, UAE, USA, and Vietnam.
HMD Global says 10% of users will receive the update today, while half of all owners should have access to Android 11 by Friday. The remaining users will receive the update by Sunday, February 7.