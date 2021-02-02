Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Nokia's first 5G phone is finally receiving Android 11

Joshua Swingle
Feb 02, 2021, 6:25 AM
The Nokia 8.3 5G launched last summer to positive reviews as HMD Global’s first ever 5G smartphone. Now, months later, the device is about to become a little better thanks to a new update.

Download Android 11 for the Nokia 8.3 5G


A little behind schedule, HMD Global has started rolling out the Android 11 update for Nokia 8.3 5G users around the world. The update introduces several new features including a built-in screen recorder, a conversations section in the notifications tab, and chat bubbles.

As per usual, HMD Global is rolling out the Android 11 update in waves. The first wave includes Nokia 8.3 5G owners living in the following countries:

Bahrain, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Hong Kong, Iceland, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Macau, Morocco, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Tunisia, UAE, USA, and Vietnam.

HMD Global says 10% of users will receive the update today, while half of all owners should have access to Android 11 by Friday. The remaining users will receive the update by Sunday, February 7.

