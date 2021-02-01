Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Nokia Android

The budget Nokia 5.4 is now available to pre-order in the US

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 01, 2021, 10:20 AM
The budget Nokia 5.4 is now available to pre-order in the US
The Nokia 5.4 was introduced in December for European markets and starting this month the budget smartphone will also be available to customers based in the United States.

The Nokia 5.4 is available to pre-order now


HMD Global has announced that soon it’s releasing the Nokia 5.4 in the US. The phone starts at $249 and is available to order now at Amazon, although shipments don’t start until February 15.

Nokia 5.4 — Dusk w/ Snapdragon 662, 4GB RAM, 128GB

Buy at Amazon

Nokia 5.4 — Polar Night w/ Snapdragon 662, 4GB RAM, 128GB

Buy at Amazon


In March, the Nokia 5.4 will also be sold through Nokia’s online store. It ships in the Polar Night and Dusk colorways, and also includes 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard.

The rest of the specs sheet consists of a 6.4-inch HD+ punch-hole display coupled with a 4,000mAh battery. The latter enables a two-day battery life, according to HMD Global.

There is also a quad-camera setup on the back of the phone. A 48-megapixel camera leads the way and is paired with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide snapper, 2-megapixel macro camera, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Lastly, buyers of the phone gain access to Qualcomm’s speedy Snapdragon 662 chipset and Android 10 straight out of the box. However, updates to Android 11 and Android 12 are guaranteed.

