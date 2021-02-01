The budget Nokia 5.4 is now available to pre-order in the US
HMD Global has announced that soon it’s releasing the Nokia 5.4 in the US. The phone starts at $249 and is available to order now at Amazon, although shipments don’t start until February 15.
In March, the Nokia 5.4 will also be sold through Nokia’s online store. It ships in the Polar Night and Dusk colorways, and also includes 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard.
The rest of the specs sheet consists of a 6.4-inch HD+ punch-hole display coupled with a 4,000mAh battery. The latter enables a two-day battery life, according to HMD Global.
There is also a quad-camera setup on the back of the phone. A 48-megapixel camera leads the way and is paired with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide snapper, 2-megapixel macro camera, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.