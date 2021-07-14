Cool new deal makes the Nokia 5.4 one of the best phones you can buy for under $200

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









While that's hardly excessive for a 6.39-inch device with a modern hole punch design, no less than four rear-facing cameras, a 16MP selfie shooter, and a large 4,000mAh battery in tow, B&H Photo Video didn't wait long to take a cool 70 bucks off the aforementioned MSRP



That's precisely how much you can save right now on Amazon as well in both Dusk and Polar Night paint jobs, and in case you're wondering, B&H is no longer in a position to match that killer deal, offering a $50 discount instead until Saturday, July 17.







It's definitely hard to find a better-looking, more powerful, and more feature-packed (4G LTE-only) device than this thing in the sub-$200 segment, with the It's definitely hard to find a better-looking, more powerful, and more feature-packed (4G LTE-only) device than this thing in the sub-$200 segment, with the Moto G Power (2021) probably fitting that description best.





In addition to the already mentioned specs, the Nokia 5.4 also has a reasonably fast Snapdragon 662 processor going for it, as well as a decent 4GB RAM paired with 64 gigs of internal storage space, microSD support, and a good old fashioned headphone jack.





