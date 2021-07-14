Cool new deal makes the Nokia 5.4 one of the best phones you can buy for under $200

Cool new deal makes the Nokia 5.4 one of the best phones you can buy for under $2001
Obviously, the Nokia 5.4 is officially available in the US, having made its regional commercial debut a mere five months ago at a recommended price of $249.99.
That's precisely how much you can save right now on Amazon as well in both Dusk and Polar Night paint jobs, and in case you're wondering, B&H is no longer in a position to match that killer deal, offering a $50 discount instead until Saturday, July 17.
It's definitely hard to find a better-looking, more powerful, and more feature-packed (4G LTE-only) device than this thing in the sub-$200 segment, with the Moto G Power (2021) probably fitting that description best.
In addition to the already mentioned specs, the Nokia 5.4 also has a reasonably fast Snapdragon 662 processor going for it, as well as a decent 4GB RAM paired with 64 gigs of internal storage space, microSD support, and a good old fashioned headphone jack.
That basically leaves the low-res IPS LCD panel and Android 10 software as the handset's only major weaknesses, with an Android 11 update likely to fix the latter problem soon enough.