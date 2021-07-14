Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

Nokia Android Deals

Cool new deal makes the Nokia 5.4 one of the best phones you can buy for under $200

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Cool new deal makes the Nokia 5.4 one of the best phones you can buy for under $200
To celebrate the impending announcement of the first Nokia-branded rugged handset with 5G support, which is unlikely to be officially released stateside, Amazon has just slashed the price of a more conventional-looking Nokia smartphone to a new all-time low point.

Obviously, the Nokia 5.4 is officially available in the US, having made its regional commercial debut a mere five months ago at a recommended price of $249.99.

While that's hardly excessive for a 6.39-inch device with a modern hole punch design, no less than four rear-facing cameras, a 16MP selfie shooter, and a large 4,000mAh battery in tow, B&H Photo Video didn't wait long to take a cool 70 bucks off the aforementioned MSRP.

That's precisely how much you can save right now on Amazon as well in both Dusk and Polar Night paint jobs, and in case you're wondering, B&H is no longer in a position to match that killer deal, offering a $50 discount instead until Saturday, July 17.

Something tells us this latest $70 markdown will also be gone relatively soon, even though the Nokia 5.4 is not listed among the best budget 5G phones available today for obvious reasons while failing to make our roundup of the best phones under $400 as well.

It's definitely hard to find a better-looking, more powerful, and more feature-packed (4G LTE-only) device than this thing in the sub-$200 segment, with the Moto G Power (2021) probably fitting that description best.

In addition to the already mentioned specs, the Nokia 5.4 also has a reasonably fast Snapdragon 662 processor going for it, as well as a decent 4GB RAM paired with 64 gigs of internal storage space, microSD support, and a good old fashioned headphone jack.

That basically leaves the low-res IPS LCD panel and Android 10 software as the handset's only major weaknesses, with an Android 11 update likely to fix the latter problem soon enough.

Related phones

5.4
Nokia 5.4 View Full specs
$200 Amazon
  • Display 6.4 inches 1520 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Snapdragon 662 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

