Nokia Android Deals

The respectable Nokia 5.4 is on sale at a remarkably low price

Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian Diaconescu
May 20, 2021, 12:51 PM
Nokia brand licensee HMD Global is sure not making it easy to follow its smartphone naming scheme and differentiate between all the latest low to mid-end models, unveiling new C, G, and X-series devices shortly after releasing the likes of the 1.4 and 5.4 in select markets around the world.

The Nokia 5.4, for instance, sounds like it has no connection whatsoever to the G20, and yet you might be surprised to learn that the two ultra-affordable Android handsets share quite a few things in common.

Curiously enough, the MediaTek Helio G35-powered Nokia G20 seems to no longer be available for pre-order stateside, making room for the 5.4 near the top of your pre-Prime Day 2021 shopping lists at a cool $70 discount.

You will need to hurry if that feels like a good deal, though, as B&H Photo Video plans to pull the plug on it at the end of the day. That only leaves a few hours (at the time of this writing) to get the reasonably feature-packed 6.4-incher in exchange for a measly $179.99 in your choice of "Dusk" or "Polar Night" hues.

The unlocked Nokia 5.4 comes with a Snapdragon 662 processor under its hood, as well as a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, a decent 4GB RAM count, no less than four rear-facing cameras, a single 16MP selfie shooter, and 4,000mAh battery capacity.

At under two Benjamins, the main competition is an army of low-cost Moto soldiers led by the $170 G Play (2021) that comes with a modest 32GB storage space on deck, as well as only 3 gigs of RAM, Snapdragon 460 processing power, two rear-facing shooters, and... a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Of course, the Moto G Power (2021) is not much pricier, typically starting at $200 with the same 32 gigs of local digital hoarding room and 3GB memory count but also a Snapdragon 662 SoC, three decent imaging sensors on its back, and a fast-charging 5,000mAh cell in tow. Still, the Nokia 5.4 is certainly worth considering if you're on a tight budget and want to buy something well-balanced and relatively good-looking ahead of Amazon's Prime Day festival next month.

Related phones

5.4
Nokia 5.4 View Full specs
28%off $180 Special B&HPhoto $238 Amazon
  • Display 6.4 inches 1520 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Snapdragon 662 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

