The respectable Nokia 5.4 is on sale at a remarkably low price
The Nokia 5.4, for instance, sounds like it has no connection whatsoever to the G20, and yet you might be surprised to learn that the two ultra-affordable Android handsets share quite a few things in common.
You will need to hurry if that feels like a good deal, though, as B&H Photo Video plans to pull the plug on it at the end of the day. That only leaves a few hours (at the time of this writing) to get the reasonably feature-packed 6.4-incher in exchange for a measly $179.99 in your choice of "Dusk" or "Polar Night" hues.
At under two Benjamins, the main competition is an army of low-cost Moto soldiers led by the $170 G Play (2021) that comes with a modest 32GB storage space on deck, as well as only 3 gigs of RAM, Snapdragon 460 processing power, two rear-facing shooters, and... a massive 5,000mAh battery.
Of course, the Moto G Power (2021) is not much pricier, typically starting at $200 with the same 32 gigs of local digital hoarding room and 3GB memory count but also a Snapdragon 662 SoC, three decent imaging sensors on its back, and a fast-charging 5,000mAh cell in tow. Still, the Nokia 5.4 is certainly worth considering if you're on a tight budget and want to buy something well-balanced and relatively good-looking ahead of Amazon's Prime Day festival next month.