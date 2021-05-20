The respectable Nokia 5.4 is on sale at a remarkably low price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The Nokia 5.4 , for instance, sounds like it has no connection whatsoever to the G20 , and yet you might be surprised to learn that the two ultra-affordable Android handsets share quite a few things in common.









You will need to hurry if that feels like a good deal, though, as B&H Photo Video plans to pull the plug on it at the end of the day. That only leaves a few hours (at the time of this writing) to get the reasonably feature-packed 6.4-incher in exchange for a measly $179.99 in your choice of "Dusk" or "Polar Night" hues.





The unlocked Nokia 5.4 comes with a Snapdragon 662 processor under its hood, as well as a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, a decent 4GB RAM count, no less than four rear-facing cameras, a single 16MP selfie shooter, and 4,000mAh battery capacity.





At under two Benjamins, the main competition is an army of low-cost Moto soldiers led by the $170 G Play (2021) that comes with a modest 32GB storage space on deck, as well as only 3 gigs of RAM, Snapdragon 460 processing power, two rear-facing shooters, and... a massive 5,000mAh battery.







