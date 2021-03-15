Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Nokia Android Deals

Two of HMD's newest mid-range Nokia smartphones are already discounted

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 15, 2021, 1:53 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

If you resisted the temptation of picking up the somewhat outdated but arguably compelling Nokia 7.2 and 5.3 at their massive "clearance" discounts earlier this month, you might be excited to see a pair of much newer HMD-made handsets already marked down by a major US retailer.

Released stateside just a few weeks back, the Nokia 5.4 is normally available for $249.99 in an unlocked variant compatible with GSM operators like AT&T and T-Mobile. While Amazon has yet to reduce that list price and Best Buy doesn't appear to have kicked off the mid-ranger's official sales to begin with, B&H Photo Video is giving you the opportunity to save a cool 50 bucks, no questions asked.

In case you're wondering, the devices currently fetching $199.99 a pop are specifically designed for North American markets, obviously including a valid 1-year US warranty, as well as dual SIM support. Powered by a respectable Snapdragon 662 processor, the Nokia 5.4 goes directly up against the likes of the Moto G Power (2021) at its new price point.

Both ultra-affordable phones come with trendy hole punch displays, but the Nokia 5.4 is considerably smaller (which is not necessarily a bad thing), at 6.39 inches, also packing a smaller 4,000mAh battery. On the bright side (for hardcore Nokia brand fans, that is), the 5.4 features a grand total of four rear-facing cameras, including a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens nowhere to be found on the back of the G Power (2021).

Perhaps more importantly, the Nokia 5.4 matches the 4GB RAM count of a Moto G Power (2021) configuration typically priced at $250 while accommodating twice the 64 gigs of data internally.

Of course, the slightly older (by a few months) Nokia 3.4 is even cheaper, setting you back $149.99 instead of $179.99 at the time of this writing in an unlocked North American model and your choice of blue or charcoal colors.

Impressively enough, this low to mid-end handset sports the same exact 6.39-inch screen as its higher-end cousin (hole punch and all) while settling for a Snapdragon 460 SoC, 3 gigs of memory, 64GB storage space, just three rear-facing shooters, and... the same 4,000mAh cell as the 5.4. Not too shabby for 150 bucks, especially when you also consider the fact these two devices, like many other from HMD Global, are supposed to receive their official Android 11 updates in the very near future.

Related phones

5.4
Nokia 5.4 View Full specs
20%off $200 Special B&HPhoto $250 Amazon
  • Display 6.4 inches 1520 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Snapdragon 662 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
3.4
Nokia 3.4 View Full specs
17%off $150 Special B&HPhoto $179 Amazon
  • Display 6.4 inches 1560 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
The unlocked TCL 10 Pro and 10L are on sale at their Black Friday prices again
Popular stories
Expires in - 11h 5minMicrosoft’s Surface Pro 7 is now $400 off at BestBuy and includes a keyboard cover
Popular stories
Sony's WH-1000XM4 premium headphones are heavily discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
Amazon is holding its best sale on Echo smart speakers and smart displays in several months
Popular stories
Samsung's awesome Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW can be yours completely free of charge (no trade-in needed)
Popular stories
These hot new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G discounts are bonkers

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison
Popular stories
Scooch, S21 Ultra, a new 'best phone display' sheriff is coming
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable
Popular stories
Motorola teases release of 5G Snapdragon 870-powered Moto G100

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless