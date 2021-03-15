Two of HMD's newest mid-range Nokia smartphones are already discounted

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Released stateside just a few weeks back , the Nokia 5 .4 is normally available for $249.99 in an unlocked variant compatible with GSM operators like AT&T and T-Mobile. While Amazon has yet to reduce that list price and Best Buy doesn't appear to have kicked off the mid-ranger's official sales to begin with, B&H Photo Video is giving you the opportunity to save a cool 50 bucks, no questions asked.





In case you're wondering, the devices currently fetching $199.99 a pop are specifically designed for North American markets, obviously including a valid 1-year US warranty, as well as dual SIM support. Powered by a respectable Snapdragon 662 processor, the Nokia 5.4 goes directly up against the likes of the Moto G Power (2021) at its new price point.





Both ultra-affordable phones come with trendy hole punch displays, but the Nokia 5.4 is considerably smaller (which is not necessarily a bad thing), at 6.39 inches, also packing a smaller 4,000mAh battery. On the bright side (for hardcore Nokia brand fans, that is), the 5.4 features a grand total of four rear-facing cameras, including a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens nowhere to be found on the back of the G Power (2021).





Perhaps more importantly, the Nokia 5.4 matches the 4GB RAM count of a Moto G Power (2021) configuration typically priced at $250 while accommodating twice the 64 gigs of data internally.





Of course, the slightly older (by a few months) Nokia 3.4 is even cheaper, setting you back $149.99 instead of $179.99 at the time of this writing in an unlocked North American model and your choice of blue or charcoal colors.





Impressively enough, this low to mid-end handset sports the same exact 6.39-inch screen as its higher-end cousin (hole punch and all) while settling for a Snapdragon 460 SoC, 3 gigs of memory, 64GB storage space, just three rear-facing shooters, and... the same 4,000mAh cell as the 5.4. Not too shabby for 150 bucks, especially when you also consider the fact these two devices, like many other from HMD Global, are supposed to receive their official Android 11 updates in the very near future



