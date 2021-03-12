Nokia 8.4 5G in development with 108MP Penta-camera, Snapdragon 775, more
The Nokia 8.4 5G could revive the Penta-camera setup
A new report by NokiaPowerUser reveals that the Nokia 8.3 5G’s replacement will come equipped with either the Snapdragon 775 or Snapdragon 775G, which should both be announced in the near future.
There’s no word at the moment on the amount of storage and RAM that’ll be on offer, but a large 5,000mAh battery is said to be on the cards. That’ll come in especially handy with the new display.
It’s claimed HMD Global is developing a new 6.5-inch Quad-HD+ ‘PureDisplay V4’ panel for the smartphone, which might offer a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole for the selfie camera.
This time, though, the camera is expected to center around a 108-megapixel main sensor. There’ll also an ultra-wide snapper, telephoto shooter, macro camera, and a depth sensor. To ensure a great audio experience, OZO Audio tech is reportedly planned as well.