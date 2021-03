Nokia 8.4 5G in development with 108MP Penta-camera, Snapdragon 775, more

The Nokia 8.4 5G could revive the Penta-camera setup

Twelve months after announcing the Nokia 8 .3 5G and four months since it launched a Verizon model, HMD Global is said to have started work on a successor for release later this year.A new report byreveals that the Nokia 8.3 5G’s replacement will come equipped with either the Snapdragon 775 or Snapdragon 775G, which should both be announced in the near future.Those are the the same chipsets Google is likely to consider for the flagship Pixel 6 , so expect the Nokia 8.4 5G — or whatever HMD Global calls it — to be positioned as an affordable flagship and one of the best Android phones out there.There’s no word at the moment on the amount of storage and RAM that’ll be on offer, but a large 5,000mAh battery is said to be on the cards. That’ll come in especially handy with the new display.It’s claimed HMD Global is developing a new 6.5-inch Quad-HD+ ‘PureDisplay V4’ panel for the smartphone, which might offer a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole for the selfie camera.Turning the Nokia 8.4 5G over should reveal a new Penta-camera system, according to the information shared today. The company previously used a similar setup on the Nokia 9 PureView , but it was panned by critics.This time, though, the camera is expected to center around a 108-megapixel main sensor. There’ll also an ultra-wide snapper, telephoto shooter, macro camera, and a depth sensor. To ensure a great audio experience, OZO Audio tech is reportedly planned as well.