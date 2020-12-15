Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View

Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View
Nokia Android Official

The mid-range Nokia 5.4 is here to take on the affordable Moto G9

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 15, 2020, 3:56 AM
The mid-range Nokia 5.4 is here to take on the affordable Moto G9
Hot on the heels of the dirt-cheap Nokia 225 4G "dumb" phone and a little over a month after bringing the inexpensive Nokia 8 V 5G UW flagship to Verizon, HMD Global is today unveiling yet another Nokia-branded device

Unfortunately for Android power users, this is not the high-end sequel to the universally derided Nokia 9 PureView we've been waiting for since early 2019. Instead, the Nokia 5.4 follows in the footsteps of a mid-end 6.55-inch smartphone released just six months ago.

For the time being, there are no official words on US availability for this brand-new Android mid-ranger, but seeing as how the Nokia 5.3 is up for grabs from major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video, we expect the same to be true for the 5.4 soon as well. 

In the meantime, the 4G LTE-only 6.4-incher is going on sale in "select" European markets starting at a "global average retail price" of €189, which sounds fair for a 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration. At less than $200, this thing should be able to go directly up against the likes of the Moto G9, which by the way, is also not confirmed for a US release yet. 

The two handsets are powered by the same middling Snapdragon 662 processor, mind you, and they also come with extremely similar HD+ screens. But the Nokia 5.4 is slightly smaller and arguably prettier compared to the notched 6.5-inch Moto G9, thanks to a trendy hole punch housing a 16MP selfie shooter and some very eye-catching Polar Night and Dusk color options.

Interestingly, HMD's latest smartphone is billed as a 2-day battery life affair despite packing a considerably smaller 4,000mAh cell than the Moto G9. The Nokia 5.4 also features 10W fast charging technology, which isn't very impressive by late 2020 mid-range standards, as well as a quad 48 + 2 + 5 + 5MP rear-facing camera setup with Zeiss optics that sounds objectively great for the sub-$250 price segment. 

While the Nokia 5.4 is "ready for Android 11 and beyond", Android 10 is likely to run the software show at launch, although if it makes you feel any better, you'll get three years of monthly security patches in addition to two years of major OS updates.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The iPhone 13 could feature a variable 120Hz LTPO panel with the Always On feature
Popular stories
Samsung One UI 3.0 review
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro battery specs, price and colors leak, to be released with the Galaxy S21
Popular stories
5 headphones that are more expensive than the AirPods Max

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung store confirms Galaxy S21 5G launch date, colors, and key specs
Popular stories
Family might have to cancel Christmas after their child spends over $16K in the App Store
Popular stories
Newest Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak details storage options, new S Pen cases
Popular stories
Amazon has leaked Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2021)
Popular stories
Unreleased Galaxy S21+ 5G gets compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max in leaked video
Popular stories
T-Mobile will continue to focus on its 5G network before starting Sprint's shutdown 'in earnest'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless