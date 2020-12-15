The mid-range Nokia 5.4 is here to take on the affordable Moto G9









For the time being, there are no official words on US availability for this brand-new Android mid-ranger , but seeing as how the Nokia 5.3 is up for grabs from major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video, we expect the same to be true for the 5.4 soon as well.





In the meantime, the 4G LTE-only 6.4-incher is going on sale in "select" European markets starting at a "global average retail price" of €189, which sounds fair for a 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration. At less than $200, this thing should be able to go directly up against the likes of the Moto G9 , which by the way, is also not confirmed for a US release yet.





The two handsets are powered by the same middling Snapdragon 662 processor, mind you, and they also come with extremely similar HD+ screens. But the Nokia 5.4 is slightly smaller and arguably prettier compared to the notched 6.5-inch Moto G9, thanks to a trendy hole punch housing a 16MP selfie shooter and some very eye-catching Polar Night and Dusk color options.





Interestingly, HMD's latest smartphone is billed as a 2-day battery life affair despite packing a considerably smaller 4,000mAh cell than the Moto G9. The Nokia 5.4 also features 10W fast charging technology, which isn't very impressive by late 2020 mid-range standards, as well as a quad 48 + 2 + 5 + 5MP rear-facing camera setup with Zeiss optics that sounds objectively great for the sub-$250 price segment.



