Nokia Android 5G

Two new 5G-enabled Nokia smartphones could be unveiled on April 8

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 14, 2021, 11:49 AM
Two new 5G-enabled Nokia smartphones could be unveiled on April 8
HMD Global is expected to introduce a handful of smartphones in the coming weeks and judging from the latest reports, it appears that the Finnish company bets big on 5G. At least two affordable Nokia smartphones are rumored to be unveiled on April 8, Nokia X10 and Nokia X20, at least according to HMD's official teaser.

The launch event set for April 8 is not just about these two smartphones though, as HMD is expected to unveil a couple of other devices too, including the Nokia G10. Marvel fans will be thrilled to know the X series phones are known internally as Scarlet Witch and QuickSilver, the two brothers that recently appeared in WandaVision.

When it comes to specs, Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 aren't too impressive with one exception: they both feature 5G support. Since they've been listed at Geekbench, we do know they are likely to be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 5G processor.

NPU reports Nokia X20 is expected to pack 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, while the Nokia X10 will have the same amount of RAM, but just 32GB storage. The former will be available in Blue and Sand, whereas the latter will launch in Green and White color options.

As far as the prices go, Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 won't be as cheap as one might expect considering their specs, but the slightly higher price is probably owed to the fact that they offer 5G connectivity. Anyway, the X10 is rumored to cost €300, while the X20 shouldn't cost more than €350.

