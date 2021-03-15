Nokia G10 specs leaked ahead of April 8 announcement
Nokia G10 is another handset that's likely to be introduced on April 8, and judging by its leaked specs, this is going to be one of the cheapest Nokia smartphones showcased at the event. As per NPU's report, Nokia G10 will be available in blue and purple, and it will cost around €140 (at least the cheapest variant).
There's no mention of the chipset apart from the fact that it will feature an octa-core processor, but we do know the phone will come in two variants: 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage (expandable via microSD).
Although the budget-friendly handset is fully compatible with many USA's GSM network bands, we don't know if the G10 will be picked up by any of the carriers in the country.