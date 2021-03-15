Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Nokia Android

Nokia G10 specs leaked ahead of April 8 announcement

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 15, 2021, 5:50 AM
Nokia G10 specs leaked ahead of April 8 announcement
HMD Global is expected to unveil a bunch of new Nokia smartphones on April 8. We've already talked about the X10 and X20, two of the company's upcoming 5G smartphones, but these are not the only devices that will be announced next month.

Nokia G10 is another handset that's likely to be introduced on April 8, and judging by its leaked specs, this is going to be one of the cheapest Nokia smartphones showcased at the event. As per NPU's report, Nokia G10 will be available in blue and purple, and it will cost around €140 (at least the cheapest variant).

The G10's main selling point is probably the quad-camera setup that consists of four sensors: 48MP main + 2MP depth + 5MP ultrawide + 2MP macro. There's also a secondary 16-megapixel camera in the front for selfies, and a LED flash on the rear side.

There's no mention of the chipset apart from the fact that it will feature an octa-core processor, but we do know the phone will come in two variants: 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage (expandable via microSD).

The affordable Nokia G10 will sport a large 6.4-inch HD+ display and a massive 4,000 mAh battery featuring 10W fast-charging support. The smartphone will run Android 11 right out of the box and will feature dual SIM support.

Although the budget-friendly handset is fully compatible with many USA's GSM network bands, we don't know if the G10 will be picked up by any of the carriers in the country.

