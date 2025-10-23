NFC on Apple devices is getting a range boost – and it could change your daily routine

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Future iPhones and Apple Watches could interact with doors, hotel rooms, cars, and other devices from farther away.

There's a new NFC Certification Release 15 (CR15) announced now by the NFC Forum, which introduces a change that could potentially boost the read range of NFC devices. This upgrade would make NFC on future iPhone and Apple Watch models even better and more reliable.

NFC hardware to get a boost 


The CR15 defines the certification program for compliance with the NFC Release 15 specification. The NFC Release 15 specification was announced earlier this year, and now, the NFC Forum is making it a reality by introducing CR15, the NFC Certification Release 15.


What CR15 actually does is allow devices to certify for a read range of up to 20mm. Right now, the read range is limited to 5mm, and obviously, that upgrade would be a noticeable improvement. The NFC Forum says that the range increase will require less precise alignment for a connection, which in turn would noticeably improve the user experience. 

Of course, future Apple Watch and iPhone models will likely adopt the increased range. However, existing Apple Watch and iPhone models will unfortunately not be able to take advantage of that change, as it would require upgraded NFC hardware. 

Future iPhones and Apple Watches could come with longer NFC read range 


What that could mean is that you would be able to activate hotel room doors, house doors, car doors, and other NFC-enabled devices with your Apple Watch or iPhone from further away. Right now, NFC is used for short-range interactions, for example, unlocking a HomeKit-compatible door without a physical key. Or opening a hotel room. 

This change would also make these interactions between devices faster and more reliable. 

How excited are you about longer-range NFC on Apple devices?

Vote View Result

There would be a 14mm increase, which, in simple terms, means you don't have to align the device as precisely for the connection to work. Of course, NFC will still remain more secure than longer-range technologies like Bluetooth or Ultra Wideband. 

The testing and certification process is now available, so devices rocking the updated NFC certification could very well be available in the coming months. When exactly Apple will introduce it to its iPhones and Apple Watches is yet unknown, but it's definitely something that's going to come sooner or later. Hopefully sooner. 

Meanwhile, Apple, Google, and other tech giants are members of the NFC Forum. That could mean that the Cupertino tech giant was possibly involved in the specification upgrade, so it's well aware of the technology. Hopefully, this means we see iPhones and Apple Watches rocking this longer range of NFC capabilities sooner. 

NFC has basically revolutionized the market, silently


I remember when NFC first showed up, and most people barely noticed it. It was just this quiet little feature for payments. But over time, it's become one of those things you can't imagine not having – from Apple Pay to car keys and hotel doors.

It's kind of amazing how something so small has changed the way we use our devices every day. And now, with this range boost, it feels like NFC's next chapter is just getting started.

