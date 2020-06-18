iOS Apple

Is iOS getting rebranded?

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jun 18, 2020, 11:52 AM
Is iOS getting rebranded?
The 2020 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference is staring next week. It will be an online-only affair and amongst other things, the company is expected to reveal iOS 14 during the event. According to a well-known leaker (via AppleInsider), the iPhone's operating system is getting a name change.

Jon Prosser says that Apple will be reverting to the iPhone OS name. For the first three generations of its smartphone, Apple called its mobile operating system iPhone OS, before renaming it to iOS in 2010.



The iOS doesn't just run on the iPhone, but also on the iPod Touch. From 2010 through 2018, it also powered the iPad, before the introduction of a dedicated OS for the slate during last year's WWDC. 

iPhone OS aligns better with other Apple operating systems


It's isn't clear why Apple is going back to the original name, but it could be that the company wants to have a more uniform naming scheme for its different operating systems. After all, the Mac computers run macOS and the iPad now comes with iPadOS. Similarly, the Apple Watch Series ship with watchOS and the Apple TV runs tvOS.

Regardless of what Apple decides to call the next iteration of its smartphone OS, what we do know so far is that it wouldn't be a major upgrade in terms of features. Rather, Apple will be prioritizing stability, quality, and performance. That's not to say it wouldn't be getting new features at all, and some exciting things to look forward to include offline Siri, an integrated translator, a Fitness app, and an AR app.

After getting previewed this month, iOS 14/iPhone OS will be released in fall alongside the iPhone 12

Apart from iPhone OS, Apple is also expected to confirm its transition to Arm chips for Macs and reveal new products such as a new iMac, AirPods Studio, and AirTags. The WWDC is primarily a software-centric event and the company will likely announce iPadOS 14 and watchOS 7 during it too.

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best Father's Day gift ideas and deals (2020)
Popular stories
These leaked photos might be proof Apple has revived AirPower
Popular stories
Why are phones so heavy?
Popular stories
Samsung's 'standard' Galaxy Note 20 5G may end up cutting one too many display corners

Popular stories

Popular stories
One million Sprint customers are in for a big T-Mobile surprise next week
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event: what devices to expect and how to watch it
Popular stories
Barely Blue Pixel 4a not happening any longer, phone delayed yet again: report
Popular stories
AT&T reportedly in talks to sell Warner Bros. for a goodly amount
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods Pro are awfully cheap on Amazon, but act quickly
Popular stories
The first OnePlus true wireless earbuds are likely to embrace all AirPods comparisons

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless