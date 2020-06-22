iOS Apple Software updates Apps

App Clips, coming with iOS 14, opens a small part of an app needed at a specific moment

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jun 22, 2020, 1:34 PM
App Clips, coming with iOS 14, opens a small part of an app needed at a specific moment
During Apple's WWDC stream today, the company announced a new shortcut that gets iPhone users to the part of an app they need faster than ever before. Think of it as a way to use an app on demand. Through a special App Clip code, NFC, or a QR code, an App Clip can be summoned. For example, let's say that you're parking your car at a meter. Using NFC, only the part of a particular app that accepts payments will show up in a box on the bottom of your iPhone. There is support for Apple Pay so you can have your spot paid for in the blink of an eye.


Or let's say that you and your pal come across two scooters that you can rent on the sidewalk. Again, using a special code, NFC, or a QR code, you can bring up an App Clip. To rent the scooter, tap Apple Pay, and using Sign in with Apple, there is no account number to punch in. Once you're done with the App Clip, it closes. "It's all about getting to the part of an app the moment you need it," said Apple software chief Craig Federighi while introducing the feature.


Once an App Clip has been employed by an iPhone user, it might lead him or her to install the full app from the App Store.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple's WWDC 2020: what to expect and keynote livestream
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 is the culmination of Samsung's strategic errors
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review
Popular stories
Motorola Edge Plus battery life test complete: one of the best around

Popular stories

Popular stories
Former Google CEO reveals the real reason why the U.S. attacks Huawei
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods Pro are awfully cheap on Amazon, but act quickly
Popular stories
If you hurry, the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G can finally be yours
Popular stories
Slow-motion video shows the Apple Watch protecting its circuits from water damage
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 is the culmination of Samsung's strategic errors
Popular stories
Samsung's 'standard' Galaxy Note 20 5G may end up cutting one too many display corners

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless