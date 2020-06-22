App Clips, coming with iOS 14, opens a small part of an app needed at a specific moment

During Apple's WWDC stream today, the company announced a new shortcut that gets iPhone users to the part of an app they need faster than ever before. Think of it as a way to use an app on demand. Through a special App Clip code, NFC, or a QR code, an App Clip can be summoned. For example, let's say that you're parking your car at a meter. Using NFC, only the part of a particular app that accepts payments will show up in a box on the bottom of your iPhone. There is support for Apple Pay so you can have your spot paid for in the blink of an eye.









Or let's say that you and your pal come across two scooters that you can rent on the sidewalk. Again, using a special code, NFC, or a QR code, you can bring up an App Clip. To rent the scooter, tap Apple Pay, and using Sign in with Apple, there is no account number to punch in. Once you're done with the App Clip, it closes. "It's all about getting to the part of an app the moment you need it," said Apple software chief Craig Federighi while introducing the feature.









Once an App Clip has been employed by an iPhone user, it might lead him or her to install the full app from the App Store.





This is a developing story and will be updated.

