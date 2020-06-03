Early version of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 reveals new iPhone, iPad features

Apple is expected to release iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 in September and thanks to an early version of the software obtained by 9to5Mac , we have an idea about one new feature to expect on both operating systems. Safari, according to the report, will be blessed with a built-in translator that will allow it to translate websites without the use of a third-party app. The feature will be an individual option for websites but users will also be able to have these sites translated automatically with Safari figuring out the correct language to use. The translation feature could also be expanded to other apps such as the App Store where app listings and comments written in a foreign language can be translated.

The new translation feature rumored for iOS 14 should work offline







The cool part of the translation feature is that it works using the Neural Engine on-device; this means that it can be used even when an iPhone has no internet service. Siri, which currently has her own translation abilities, will also handle this task using the Neural Engine; this means that in iOS 14 you'll be able to ask Siri to translate a word or a phrase even when offline. In fact, Siri is expected to be able to handle regular tasks and requests for information offline in iOS 14.











9to5 Mac says that it also discovered that iPadOS 14 will allow iPad users to scroll, touch, draw, and markup websites with the Apple Pencil . All of the capabilities that the Pencil has in Safari will be available to users in iPadOS 14.





The exact same iPhone models that received iOS 13 will be getting iOS 14 which includes the iPhone 6 , the OG iPhone SE , and later. We'd tell you that this will be the last year for the iPhone 6 and iPhone SE to be updated, but it seems like we said the same exact thing last year. Considering the large number of active iPhones in use today (close to 900 million), it is surprising that Apple decided not to end iOS support for some of its older models in order to force some users to update to one of Apple's latest models.





Besides the aforementioned changes, iOS 14 should bring a more customizable home screen with traditional Android-style widgets and dynamic smart wallpaper. We also expect to see Apple allow iPhone users to retract iMessages after they have been sent, offer Picture-in-Picture for videos, provide AR Maps, and use AR again to improve the "Find My" app.





Apple will introduce iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and more at WWDC 2020. The annual Developers Conference has been moved online because of the pandemic and will be virtually hosted by Apple on June 22nd. Schedules and more information about the event will be released inside the Apple Developer app available from the App Store. After installing the app, open it, and tap on the WWDC tab at the bottom of the screen. The schedule should be released soon.



