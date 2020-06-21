WWDC 2020 might not be that exciting after all



Apple was previously expected to announce multiple new devices during the WWDC: a redesigned iMac, over-the-ear headphones called AirPods Studio, a cheaper HomePod, and a tracking accessory dubbed AirTags



According to leaker Jon Prosser, none of that is happening any longer. However, he isn't too confident about the scoop, so there is still a slight possibility that one or all of these devices are revealed during the event.





Looking like any possible hardware has been scrapped for WWDC tomorrow



Might be wrong about this one. Would love to be wrong!



Apple is still expected to announce its transition to ARM chips for future Macs. That said, don't expect the first Mac fueled by an ARM-based processor before 2021. Making its plan to switch to ARM-based hardware public would allow developers ample time to tailor their software to the new architecture.



WWDC will solely be focused on software this year it seems



With hardware announcements supposedly deferred, the event will now be all about software. First up, we have the new version of Apple's mobile operating system, which is apparently getting rebranded to iPhone OS. This time around, the company's focus is reportedly more on reliability and performance than features, given that iOS 13 is pretty buggy and Apple surely wouldn't want that again this year.



Other than that, we can look forward to iPadOS 14, macOS 10.16, and watchOS 7, which will likely come with new features such as sleep tracking, watch face sharing, and a Kids mode



The company is also tipped to announce a new bundle for its services such as Apple TV Plus, Apple News Plus, and Apple Music to attract more subscribers.



The WWDC will run from June 22 to June 26 and it will be held online this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.