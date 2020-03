More iOS 14 leaks: Apple could be preparing a free fitness app with downloadable workout routines

Apple has been working on contributing to a healthier lifestyle for its customers for quite some time. Recent discoveries in hidden iOS 14 code showed some interesting health-related features that could come to the Apple Watch along with iOS 14, such as improved ECG monitoring and blood oxygen level measurements . Now, MacRumors reports that Apple is building its own fitness app , separated from the Activity app.The app, codenamed “Seymour”, most likely to be called something different and more fitness related, is a standalone app, expected to come with iOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14. The app allows downloads of workout routines and activities to iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, along with providing access to guidance on workout practices on the Apple Watch.The app is expected to present a wide array of activities including indoor running, cycling, rowing, stretching, core training, strength training, outdoor walking, dance and yoga. Additionally, the Apple Watch gets the important role of tracking your workout progress for every routine.Interestingly, the leak implies those videos and training routines may be offered for free, as no information about in-app purchases or costs was discovered.However, it’s important to note that we do not have official information whether this feature will really come with iOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14. It is possible that it will be announced during the annual WWDC, although due to the current public health situation, we are not entirely sure if the event will even be held or not.