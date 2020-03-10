More iOS 14 leaks: Apple could be preparing a free fitness app with downloadable workout routines
The app is expected to present a wide array of activities including indoor running, cycling, rowing, stretching, core training, strength training, outdoor walking, dance and yoga. Additionally, the Apple Watch gets the important role of tracking your workout progress for every routine.
Interestingly, the leak implies those videos and training routines may be offered for free, as no information about in-app purchases or costs was discovered.
However, it’s important to note that we do not have official information whether this feature will really come with iOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14. It is possible that it will be announced during the annual WWDC, although due to the current public health situation, we are not entirely sure if the event will even be held or not.
