The Galaxy A36 gets a tempting, limited-time discount at Amazon

Amazon's limited-time sale makes the Galaxy A36 slightly more affordable.

By
0comments
Samsung Deals Galaxy A Series
Front and rear view of the Galaxy A36, displayed on a wooden table.
Amazon has just launched a rare Galaxy A36 promo that you might not want to pass up. For a limited time, this affordable Samsung phone goes for a sweet 13% off, saving you $50 on its original ~$400 price.

Galaxy A36: save $50 at Amazon!

$50 off (13%)
The Galaxy A36 has just got a limited-time discount at Amazon. The device is $50 off, bringing it to a more affordable price we rarely see. Don't waste time and act soon, as this sale won't last way too long.
Buy at Amazon

Right off the bat, we should point out the handset was slightly cheaper only once before. Still, it's been over a month since the last notable price cut. In other words, this is currently one of the best Galaxy A36 deals you can find.

But what makes it such a strong pick in the sub-$400 department? For one thing, it has an upgraded display. Unlike the Galaxy A35, this one features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate and noticeably better brightness levels. Not only that, but the panel offers improved color accuracy, as shown in the display tests in our Galaxy A36 review.

What about performance? Well, the Android phone is no winner on that front. It packs a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 under the hood, which isn't particularly more powerful than its predecessor (even the Galaxy A34, for that matter). Since it's not exactly a powerhouse, this bad boy gives you a decent but not superb everyday experience. You can expect micro stutters and occasional lag at times.

Camera-wise, this device is good enough... if you keep your expectations in check. It has a 50MP main sensor and delivers slightly warmer-than-usual photos with ever so slight oversharpening. Completing the package is a six-year support promise and a plethora of Galaxy AI features, like Circle to Search, Object Eraser, Custom Filters, and more.

Overall, the Galaxy A36 doesn't compete with the best Android phones—and that's perfectly fine. For a device in the sub-$400 bracket, it delivers good enough visuals, mostly acceptable performance, and some AI tricks to make your life easier. The best part? You can buy it for $50 off with Amazon's limited-time sale.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
