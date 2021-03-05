The OG Motorola Razr is almost unbelievably cheap after this latest discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That was clearly far too much to ask for a decidedly experimental and painfully unpolished foldable smartphone, not to mention one packing a middling Snapdragon 710 processor and teeny-tiny 2,510mAh battery. On top of everything, the 2019-announced and 2020-released Motorola Razr with Android Pie out the box made its exclusive commercial debut on Verizon, thus failing to provide any sort of meaningful competition for the OG Samsung Galaxy Fold in terms of US distribution.





While foldable designs are still not what we'd call fully mature (or particularly robust), this fledgling segment of the mobile industry has undoubtedly come a long way in a relatively short window of time. As such, we definitely won't act shocked to see the 4G LTE-only Razr fetching as little as 480 bucks with no device trade-in or number port-in required.





That's a mind-blowing $1,020 less than the original price of this deeply flawed but weirdly enticing handset, as well as an excellent $520 slashed off the current list price of the Motorola Razr (2019) at the nation's largest wireless service provider.





Naturally, you will need to meet one key requirement to score that hot new discount, but fret not, you really don't have to jump through too many hoops. All you need is a new line of service on a qualifying Unlimited plan, and boom, Big Red will apply $519.99 to your account as bill credits over a period of 24 or 30 months.





Both outright purchases at the full $999.99 retail price and device payment plans are eligible for this killer deal, and although Verizon does not carry the upgraded Razr 5G model, this sure feels like a clearance offer designed to make room for something else.





While certainly not perfect (to put it mildly), this take on the hugely popular Razr pairs a so-so 6.2 -inch main foldable display with a very nice 2.7-inch second external screen. In comparison, the significantly costlier Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G merely comes with a 1.1-inch cover display in tow.





Unfortunately, we can't exactly praise any of the Razr's other specs and features, although the combination of 6 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of internal storage space is not bad... for $480. Oh, and the Blush Gold color is pretty swanky. Alternatively, of course, you can opt for a lower-key Noir Black version.



