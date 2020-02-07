Verizon Motorola Android

Motorola Razr fails folding durability test earlier than expected

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 07, 2020, 5:13 AM
Motorola Razr fails folding durability test earlier than expected
How many times do we check our phones on an everyday basis? Most of us check pretty regularly, to see if we’ve received some notification or maybe someone has given us a like on our new Instagram photo… A study by global tech protection and support company Asurion, performed in 2017, shows that Americans check their phones on average around 80 times a day. 

Let’s say you are planning to buy the new Motorola Razr and you are interested to know if its quirky design can handle our everyday usage. CNET has decided to perform a durability test on the Razr’s folding mechanism to check the lifespan of its moving parts for us. The test was executed using a machine called FoldBot, designed by SquareTrade, which automatically folds the phone and opens it again. Last year, the same test was performed on the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which lasted 119,380 folds on the machine. So, how did the Moto Razr do?

The FoldBot machine, initially calibrated for the Galaxy Fold, was redesigned for the Motorola Razr and CNET started a livestream yesterday with the goal of reaching 100,000 folds on it. Unfortunately, at 27,000 folds, the livestream hosts noticed that the machine was experiencing some resistance from the mechanism of the phone. Apparently, the hinge was making noises and resisting the fold. Additionally, when closed, the Razr also seemed slightly uneven. However, the screen still looked unchanged and worked well.



During the same durability test, the Galaxy Fold’s screen broke in the end, but only after lasting 119,380 folds on the machine (to be precise, 14 hours of constant folding and opening had done it for the Galaxy Fold). That being said, it’s important to also mention that the test was slightly different for the two devices, as the machine adapted for the Razr folded it only halfway through, while the Galaxy Fold was closed all the way through every time.

Okay, but what does this mean in real life? Given the fact that the machine folded the Razr halfway through and that the data from the 2017 reports that Americans are checking their phone around 80 times a day, that means the Razr could eventually show some problems after around a year. It’s important to note that, according to CNET, the testing machine might not have been configured optimally for the test. Also, the machine does the folding quite quickly, when in reality, people don’t usually walk around abusing their phones like that.

Related phones

razr (2019)
Motorola razr (2019) OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches
    2142 x 876 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2510 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

maherk
Reply

1. maherk

Posts: 7076; Member since: Feb 10, 2012

This is the dumbest durability test that I have ever seen. Folding the phone continously at this rate and speed, will generate a lot of heat, plus you have the extra force that this robot is putting on the phone while folding it. So yeah, no wonder this phone and the Galaxy Fold before, failed this test earlier than expected.

posted on 15 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Record T-Mobile year signals end of carrier price wars, but the Sprint merger weighs on 2020
Record T-Mobile year signals end of carrier price wars, but the Sprint merger weighs on 2020
Fresh speculation rekindles 'affordable' Galaxy S20 hopes
Fresh speculation rekindles 'affordable' Galaxy S20 hopes
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
Unlikely source seemingly confirms iPhone 9 name, also hinting at an insane pre-sale offer
Unlikely source seemingly confirms iPhone 9 name, also hinting at an insane pre-sale offer
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: what is Samsung's "Next Big Thing" going to be like?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: what is Samsung's "Next Big Thing" going to be like?
Amazon prematurely confirms Moto G8 Power design and specs
Amazon prematurely confirms Moto G8 Power design and specs
All the official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases, from silicone to leather and rugged
All the official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases, from silicone to leather and rugged
Motorola One 2020 series could include two impressive phones with 90Hz 'waterfall' displays
Motorola One 2020 series could include two impressive phones with 90Hz 'waterfall' displays

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless