Motorola razr 5G 2020 vs razr 2019: all the major differences





Here, we'll go through the main changes to see exactly what Motorola did to perfect the razr and is it now a phone you might consider for a daily driver. Let's begin with the looks!





Motorola razr 2020 vs razr 2019: design comparison





It seems Motorola took note at what audience the foldable phones of that type are getting and made the adjustments to match it better. The Galaxy Z Flip is unquestionably designed to appeal to women with its classy, jewel-like look and now the razr has moved in the same direction. Compared to the 2019 model, the 2020 razr has softer curves and rounder edges, which combined with the new color finishes take its elegance to the next level.





The signature chin of the razr has lost some weight and now slopes down, making the phone more compact and easier to slip in and out of tight pockets. The fingerprint sensor is gone from the front location as well, allowing for a cleaner look. Don't worry though, there's still one, but on the back of the phone.





On the bottom, there's a sign of the first major differences between the two phones. The grill that took most of the bottom of the 2019 razr is gone and in its place, we have a slot for a nano SIM card. As a reminder, the previous Motorola razr only worked with eSIM. The change should made the new razr usable with a lot more carriers that aren't offering eSIM yet. The 2020 razr keeps the eSIM functionality, making it a dual-SIM phone.





The only element that looks better on the older razr is the main camera. The design on the razr 5G looks a bit more basic than what the previous razr had, although it's overall smaller. but we agree that's nitpicking. Meanwhile, the external Quick View display remains the same.





On the inside, the two devices are quite similar. There's still a notch at the top of the display and a slight curve at the bottom.





This year, the Blush Gold color is complimented by two other: Mercury Silver and Polished Graphite.





Motorola razr 2020 vs razr 2019: specs comparison





Motorola has done a major overhaul of the internals of the razr instead, improving it in almost every aspect. While the main display also remains the same 6.2 -inch foldable OLED one, most other parts have been replaced with better ones. Here are the two specs sheets:





Display Size



6.2 inches 6.2 inches



6.2 inches 6.2 inches Technology P-OLED OLED Screen-to-body 70.30 % 83.24 % Features Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Additional display 2.7 inches, 600 x 800 pixels, Color, OLED 2.7 inches, 600 x 800 pixels, OLED Hardware System chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SDM710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SM7250-AB Processor



Octa-core, 2200 MHz, Kryo 360, 64-bit, 10 nm



Octa-core, 2400 MHz, Kryo 475, 64-bit, 7 nm Octa-core, 2400 MHz, Kryo 475, 64-bit, 7 nm GPU Adreno 616 Adreno 620 RAM



6GB LPDDR4



8GB LPDDR4 8GB LPDDR4 Internal storage 128GB, not expandable 256GB, not expandable OS Android (10, 9.0 Pie) Android (10) Battery Capacity 2510 mAh 2800 mAh Charging Motorola TurboPower Motorola TurboPower Camera Rear Single camera Single camera Main camera



16 MP (Laser and PDAF)



48 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF) 48 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF) Specifications Aperture size: F1.7; Pixel size: 1.22 μm Aperture size: F1.7; Pixel size: 0.8 μm Video recording 3840x2160 (4K UHD), 1920x1080 (Full HD) 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (120 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (240 fps) Front 5 MP 20 MP Video capture 1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps) Cellular 5G n2, n5, n25, n41, n66, n71, n78, Sub-6, mmWave See the full Motorola razr (2019) vs Motorola razr (2020) specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Specs Comparison tool







The underwhelming specs of the 2019 razr were one of its biggest drawbacks and while the 2020 razr still isn't on par with what other phones offer for that amount of money, it's a big step up from its predecessor.





The Snapdragon 765G not only brings more horsepower and 5G connectivity, but much greater power efficiency thanks to the 7nm process it's built on. Combined with the bigger battery, the new razr should have significantly better battery life.





Going further down the list, we see the bumped up RAM. More memory is always good to have, but more importantly, the 2020 razr comes with double the storage and now has more than enough for most users.





The 5G support is limited to the Sub-6GHz spectrum, which means no mmWave. Unsurprising, considering that mmWave requires additional antennas that would be hard to fit in the razr's slim body.





Motorola razr 2020 gets much needed camera improvements





Another lackluster aspect of the 2019 razr was its single main camera. And while the sensor is still one, it's a much better 48MP one with quad- pixel technology which should deliver improved results in low-light conditions. Additionally, thanks to the Quick View display, the main sensor can easily be used for selfie shots, making the new razr one of the best phones for the task.





The sensor of the internal camera has also quadrupled in size, going up from 5MP to 20MP on the new razr. You'll mainly use it for video calls but it should put out some decent selfies as well.





Quick View display: same, but much more useful





Continuing with the trend of big improvemnets, we reach the Quick View display. Yes, we mentioned already that it's the same one as what the 2019 razr had. However, Motorola has done a lot of work to make it vastly better when it comes to functionality.





The Quick View display is now closer to a mini standalone display rather than a glorified notification hub and view finder. Of course, you can still use it for those two purposes, but now you can also write a reply without opening the phone or use apps just as you would on a normal display. Sure, the display is still small, but you can customize it to your liking and use a ton of functions without flipping open the razr.





Conclusion





If it's not abundantly clear already, the new Motorola razr 5G is a major step towards making foldable phones an equal or even preferred choice by consumers. Issues and drawbacks are removed and even more advantages are being added with this new generation. While last year's razr was a nod towards the past that was betting on nostalgia, the new one is looking to win over people on its own merits.





The razr 5G has a lot to offer but unfortunately the high price makes the value proposition much worse than that of other similarly-specced phones. The foldable display still comes with a big premium, but at least now you're getting a good phone to go along with it.



