The flagship Motorola Razr+ (2024) is sweetly discounted and offers even greater value for money

By
Getting a company's latest and greatest foldable phone will set you back quite a lot of cash. That's why it's always recommended to buy one with a great deal. Like this one, you're currently reading.

Right now, Amazon is offering a lovely $100 discount on the Motorola Razr+ 2024. But if you want to save more and have an older foldable to part with, you should get your new clamshell star at Motorola itself. The manufacturer is offering the same $100 price cut, and you can score additional savings of up to 50% with a trade-in of an eligible foldable phone.

Razr+ (2024): Save $100 and up to an extra 50% with trade-in

Motorola is offering a sweet $100 discount on its Razr+ (2024). Trade in an eligible foldable phone for extra savings of up to 50%. Motorola's latest clamshell star delivers fast performance and is a real bargain. Act fast and save today!
$550 off (55%) Trade-in
$449 99
$999 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Razr+ (2024): Save $100 on Amazon!

Amazon is also selling the Motorola Razr+ (2024) for $100 off its price. So, feel free to get your new fancy foldable from there instead.
$100 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon


That being said, Motorola and Amazon are both offering a massive $400 discount on the Razr+ 2023 as well. So, if you want to get a top-tier phone that can fold in half for even less, feel free to choose the Razr+ flagship from last year instead.

But if the Razr+ 2024 is the one that won your heart, you should know that it offers great value for money. Equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, there’s no task this powerhouse can't handle.

It's great for taking photos, too, boasting a 50 MP main camera and 32 MP selfie snapper. However, the phone doesn't have an ultrawide unit. What you do get is a 2X telephoto zoom lens, which produces good quality photos at its native zoom level, but quality suffers if you try to zoom in further.

On the other hand, the latest flagship Razr really shines in terms of battery life. The 4,000 mAh battery can last for about 1.6 days before you need to plug it in to charge.

Overall, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) ranks among the top foldable phones money can buy, with its great performance, good camera capabilities, and durable battery. So, act fast and save on this awesome device with this deal now!
