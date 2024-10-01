The flagship Motorola Razr+ (2024) is sweetly discounted and offers even greater value for money
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Getting a company's latest and greatest foldable phone will set you back quite a lot of cash. That's why it's always recommended to buy one with a great deal. Like this one, you're currently reading.
Right now, Amazon is offering a lovely $100 discount on the Motorola Razr+ 2024. But if you want to save more and have an older foldable to part with, you should get your new clamshell star at Motorola itself. The manufacturer is offering the same $100 price cut, and you can score additional savings of up to 50% with a trade-in of an eligible foldable phone.
That being said, Motorola and Amazon are both offering a massive $400 discount on the Razr+ 2023 as well. So, if you want to get a top-tier phone that can fold in half for even less, feel free to choose the Razr+ flagship from last year instead.
But if the Razr+ 2024 is the one that won your heart, you should know that it offers great value for money. Equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, there’s no task this powerhouse can't handle.
On the other hand, the latest flagship Razr really shines in terms of battery life. The 4,000 mAh battery can last for about 1.6 days before you need to plug it in to charge.
Overall, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) ranks among the top foldable phones money can buy, with its great performance, good camera capabilities, and durable battery. So, act fast and save on this awesome device with this deal now!
Right now, Amazon is offering a lovely $100 discount on the Motorola Razr+ 2024. But if you want to save more and have an older foldable to part with, you should get your new clamshell star at Motorola itself. The manufacturer is offering the same $100 price cut, and you can score additional savings of up to 50% with a trade-in of an eligible foldable phone.
That being said, Motorola and Amazon are both offering a massive $400 discount on the Razr+ 2023 as well. So, if you want to get a top-tier phone that can fold in half for even less, feel free to choose the Razr+ flagship from last year instead.
But if the Razr+ 2024 is the one that won your heart, you should know that it offers great value for money. Equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, there’s no task this powerhouse can't handle.
It's great for taking photos, too, boasting a 50 MP main camera and 32 MP selfie snapper. However, the phone doesn't have an ultrawide unit. What you do get is a 2X telephoto zoom lens, which produces good quality photos at its native zoom level, but quality suffers if you try to zoom in further.
On the other hand, the latest flagship Razr really shines in terms of battery life. The 4,000 mAh battery can last for about 1.6 days before you need to plug it in to charge.
Overall, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) ranks among the top foldable phones money can buy, with its great performance, good camera capabilities, and durable battery. So, act fast and save on this awesome device with this deal now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
01 Oct, 2024The flagship Motorola Razr+ (2024) is sweetly discounted and offers even greater value for money
30 Sep, 2024It's not too late to save a whopping $400 on the top-notch Motorola Razr+ 2023
17 Sep, 2024Get the Motorola Razr+ (2024) with this deal and save on one of the best foldables out there
16 Sep, 2024The high-end Motorola Razr+ 2023 is $400 off at Motorola and is a true bargain
09 Sep, 2024The stunning Motorola Razr+ (2024) is back at its best price on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: