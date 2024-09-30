Subscribe to access exclusive content
It's not too late to save a whopping $400 on the top-notch Motorola Razr+ 2023

A person holding the Motorola Razr+ 2023 with the cover display on.
If you've been wondering what it's like living the foldable lifestyle, well, now is the time to stop wondering and start living it. Motorola is currently offering a hefty $400 discount on its high-end Motorola Razr+ 2023. This means you can now snatch this bad boy for just $599.99, down from its usual cost of $999.99.

Along with a bonkers price cut, the manufacturer is offering up to an extra $100 off if you trade in an eligible device. However, if you have an older Razr phone lying around, you can score an additional $150 discount instead of a $100 markdown. We should note that the offer has been around for quite a while now. But it's still a deal you don’t want to miss; therefore, we strongly encourage you to take advantage of it now.

Motorola Razr+ 2023 256GB: Still $400 OFF at Motorola!

The Motorola Razr+ 2023 is still on sale for $400 off its price on Motorola.com. Trade in an eligible device to save up to an extra $150. The phone offers great performance, takes good-looking pictures and is a real bargain right now. Don't waste time and save today!
$400 off (40%)
$599 99
$999 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Razr+ 2023 256GB: Save $400 on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can score a new Motorola Razr+ 2023 on Amazon, where the phone is available at the same $400 discount.
$400 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon


Motorola's ex-flagship foldable may look like a delicate device, but don't let this fool you, as this fella packs a punch. Thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, it can handle demanding tasks with ease. However, despite its performance, it's not suitable for heavy gaming.

Fortunately, it's great for taking pictures, boasting 12 MP and 13 MP rear cameras and a 32 MP front-facing snapper. It can also capture videos in 4K resolution.

As for battery life, the 3,800mAh power cell offers all-day use and supports 30W wired charging, which can recharge it to 100% in under an hour.

All in all, while technically being an older phone, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 is among the best foldable phones on the market and has a lot to offer in return. Not to mention that it's an absolute steal at $400 off. So, don't let this deal slip through your fingers and grab a brand-new Motorola Razr+ 2023 for less today!
