The top-of-the-line Motorola Razr+ 2023 is stylish, powerful, and deeply discounted on Motorola.com
The Motorola Razr+ 2023 is among the best phones you can buy and right now, this bad boy is even more tempting as it can be yours for $300 off its price if you get it through this deal.

Motorola's top-of-the-line foldable is available for $699.99, down from its usual price of $999.99 on the company's official website. Additionally, you can trade in your old phone to score extra savings of up to $100 on most phones and up to $150 if you trade in an older Razr smartphone.

Psst: If you want a more affordable Moto phone, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is also heavily discounted at Motorola right now.

Sadly, Motorola doesn't offer its flagship foldable with a pair of earbuds anymore, as it did a few weeks ago. Nevertheless, the opportunity to score one of the best foldables out there at a massive discount is still up for grabs, and we advise you to take advantage of it now!

Equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 can handle demanding tasks with ease. That being said, it's not good for gaming, so you may want to give this one a pass if you play a lot on your phone.

On the other hand, this stylish fella takes good-looking photos courtesy of its 12 MP wide and 13 MP cameras located on the front cover, and 32 MP snapper for selfies. It can also capture videos at up to 4K at 60fps.

Battery life is also pretty great. While clamshell phones don't usually boast huge batteries like conventional phones, the 3,800mAh power cell here can get you through the day without any top-ups. Moreover, the handset supports 30W wired charging and can fill its tank in less than an hour.

The Motorola Razr+ 2023 is a real bargain at its current price. So, act fast and save on one now by tapping the deal button in this article!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless