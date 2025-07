At $101 off, the Galaxy Watch 7 remains a top choice even after its successor’s announcement

Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm, Bluetooth, Green): Save $101! $101 off (34%) The 40mm Bluetooth model in Green is discounted by $101 on Amazon, bringing the price to just under $200. With its stylish design and a plethora of features, this bad boy offers unbeatable value. Act fast and save with this deal while you still can! Buy at Amazon



As for the watch itself, it was Samsung's flagship wearable for non-outdoor enthusiasts until just a few days ago, when the tech giant announced the latest



It has a premium design and feel and comes with all the health-tracking features you'd expect from a watch of this caliber. It also supports sleep apnea detection, dual-band GPS, and



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy



Overall, the Galaxy Watch 7 still packs a tremendous amount of value and is a must-have while it's $101 off on Amazon. So, don't waste any more time and get one for less now! As for the watch itself, it was Samsung's flagship wearable for non-outdoor enthusiasts until just a few days ago, when the tech giant announced the latest Galaxy Watch 8 . That means our friend here is a high-end timepiece through and through.It has a premium design and feel and comes with all the health-tracking features you'd expect from a watch of this caliber. It also supports sleep apnea detection, dual-band GPS, and Samsung 's body composition feature, which lets you measure your fat and muscle percentages. Meanwhile, you'll have access to a plethora of third-party apps via the Google Play Store, as it runs on Wear OS.Battery life is also pretty solid, as the watch can easily last you a day to a day and a half on a single charge. While this isn't ideal, it's actually completely normal for this type of smartwatch.Overall, thestill packs a tremendous amount of value and is a must-have while it's $101 off on Amazon. So, don't waste any more time and get one for less now!

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

Did you miss Amazon's bonkers Prime Day discount on the Galaxy Watch 7 that let bargain hunters score this bad boy for a whopping $140 off? Well, don't feel bad! You can still save quite a bit of cash on this feature-rich smartwatch—if you're fast enough.Amazon is currently offering a $101 discount on the 40mm Bluetooth model in Green, letting you score one for just under $200. Not too shabby, considering the watch’s usual cost of around $300. True, it’s not as good a deal as the $140 discount during Prime Day, but $101 off on this premium timepiece is still an unmissable opportunity. We don’t know how long this offer will last, so we suggest you jump on this offer as soon as possible!