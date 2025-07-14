At $101 off, the Galaxy Watch 7 remains a top choice even after its successor’s announcement
The watch is loaded with features, has solid battery life, and is an absolute must-have for any Galaxy user who wants a premium timepiece without overspending.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Did you miss Amazon's bonkers Prime Day discount on the Galaxy Watch 7 that let bargain hunters score this bad boy for a whopping $140 off? Well, don't feel bad! You can still save quite a bit of cash on this feature-rich smartwatch—if you're fast enough.
Amazon is currently offering a $101 discount on the 40mm Bluetooth model in Green, letting you score one for just under $200. Not too shabby, considering the watch’s usual cost of around $300. True, it’s not as good a deal as the $140 discount during Prime Day, but $101 off on this premium timepiece is still an unmissable opportunity. We don’t know how long this offer will last, so we suggest you jump on this offer as soon as possible!
As for the watch itself, it was Samsung's flagship wearable for non-outdoor enthusiasts until just a few days ago, when the tech giant announced the latest Galaxy Watch 8. That means our friend here is a high-end timepiece through and through.
It has a premium design and feel and comes with all the health-tracking features you'd expect from a watch of this caliber. It also supports sleep apnea detection, dual-band GPS, and Samsung's body composition feature, which lets you measure your fat and muscle percentages. Meanwhile, you'll have access to a plethora of third-party apps via the Google Play Store, as it runs on Wear OS.
Overall, the Galaxy Watch 7 still packs a tremendous amount of value and is a must-have while it's $101 off on Amazon. So, don't waste any more time and get one for less now!
Amazon is currently offering a $101 discount on the 40mm Bluetooth model in Green, letting you score one for just under $200. Not too shabby, considering the watch’s usual cost of around $300. True, it’s not as good a deal as the $140 discount during Prime Day, but $101 off on this premium timepiece is still an unmissable opportunity. We don’t know how long this offer will last, so we suggest you jump on this offer as soon as possible!
As for the watch itself, it was Samsung's flagship wearable for non-outdoor enthusiasts until just a few days ago, when the tech giant announced the latest Galaxy Watch 8. That means our friend here is a high-end timepiece through and through.
It has a premium design and feel and comes with all the health-tracking features you'd expect from a watch of this caliber. It also supports sleep apnea detection, dual-band GPS, and Samsung's body composition feature, which lets you measure your fat and muscle percentages. Meanwhile, you'll have access to a plethora of third-party apps via the Google Play Store, as it runs on Wear OS.
Battery life is also pretty solid, as the watch can easily last you a day to a day and a half on a single charge. While this isn't ideal, it's actually completely normal for this type of smartwatch.
Overall, the Galaxy Watch 7 still packs a tremendous amount of value and is a must-have while it's $101 off on Amazon. So, don't waste any more time and get one for less now!
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: