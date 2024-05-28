Treat your ears to Sennheiser's premium Momentum 4 at a discounted price on Amazon

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

By
As we shared, Beats' flagship headphones, the Studio Pro, are currently on sale on Amazon, waiting to be snatched up from the dusty shelf. But they aren't the only set of premium cans enjoying a sweet discount. Apparently, Sennheiser's top-tier Momentum 4 are also on sale at the retailer and can be yours for $80 off their price.

We agree that $80 doesn't seem like huge savings, especially when we've seen these bad boys discounted by $122 in November. Yet, they have a lot to offer for their price, so every dollar saved on these gorgeous cans is welcomed with open arms.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Graphite: Save $80 on Amazon!

Snag the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Graphite for $80 off their price through this deal. The headphones deliver awesome sound and have capable ANC. They also offer up to 56 hours of listening time with their ANC turned on. The headphones are worth every penny, so act fast and snag a pair for less while you can!
$80 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon


They may be from 2022, but they still offer incredible sound, which you can easily fine-tune to your taste by using the EQ feature in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. Moreover, as proper premium headphones, these fellas boast a capable ANC, letting you listen to your songs without pesky noises from the outside world.

Being top-tier wireless headphones, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 also offer awesome battery life. They deliver up to a whopping 56 hours of listening time with their ANC turned on. That's pretty impressive! Most headphones could only dream of having such battery life.

Overall, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 can easily rank among the best headphones on the market with their awesome sound, capable ANC, and just incredible battery life. Furthermore, that sweet $80 discount tips the scales in favor of getting a pair even further.

Therefore, we strongly advise you not to overthink it! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and get a pair of brand-new Sennheiser Momentum 4 for less now while the offer is still up for grabs!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

