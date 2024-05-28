It's not too late to save big on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 through this deal

Motorola's latest Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 may be coming soon , but the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is currently the better bargain, and we suggest acting fast and grabbing one through this deal, as you can score sweet savings of $150.









Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 256GB: Now $150 OFF on Motorola.com The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is currently $150 off on Motorola.com. This phone offers solid mid-range performance, featuring a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 6GB of RAM. With an all-day battery life and its own stylus included, it provides excellent value for money.



Powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 6GB of RAM, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 should be able to handle daily tasks without any drama. You can even play games on it, but keep in mind that it may not be able to run demanding titles like Genshin Impact at their highest settings.



In terms of cameras, the phone comes with a 50MP main sensor and a 16MP selfie snapper. The photos won't amaze you by any means, but it should also be noted that the cameras can take pretty decent pictures when there is plenty of light. This is completely normal for a phone in the budget segment. As for video recording, you'll be able to capture clips at up to 4K at 30 fps.



Being a budget-friendly phone also hints that this bad boy will be a battery champ. And while not exactly packing superb battery life, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 sports a 5,000mAh battery and has enough juice to last you the whole day without top-ups. It also supports 20W wired charging and ships with a 10W charger inside the box.



Sadly, because of



The stylus-powered gem is on sale for $249.99 on Motorola.com. And given that the phone's retail price is $399.99, we think this is a pretty sweet opportunity to snag a nice mid-ranger without breaking the bank. Granted, this isn't a new deal. However, it's still unmissable, as the phone has a lot to offer for its current price.