At $170 off, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 become your wallet's pick for flagship headphones

The headphones deliver premium sound, feature effective ANC, and offer up to a whopping 60 hours of listening time. Save while you can!

Woot may have made the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro a true temptation for Galaxy users looking for a new pair of budget earbuds, but if you want to score high-end headphones at a cheaper price, the following deal is the one you should take advantage of.

The high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 headphones are currently $170 off on Amazon, letting you upgrade your listening experience for just under $280. This discount even beats the $155 markdown these cans saw just before Prime Day. That said, this particular price cut is available only for the black model, though other color options are also discounted, just at slightly lower markdowns.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: Now $170 OFF on Amazon!

$170 off (38%)
Amazon is offering a massive $170 discount on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black, allowing you to score a pair for just under $280. The headphones deliver premium sound, have great ANC, and offer up to 60 hours of battery life on a single charge. Act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


Sadly, we don't know how long this deal will last, so we encourage you to act fast and save now, as these puppies are just unmissable at their current price.

Ranked among the best wireless headphones on the market, they deliver premium sound—just as you'd expect from a renowned brand like Sennheiser. In addition, they're lightweight and extremely comfortable, featuring a cushioned headband and soft ear pads. Now add top-tier ANC, which does an excellent job of blocking out pesky noises, and you've got headphones that let you enjoy an incredible listening experience for hours on end without distractions.

To top it all off, their battery life is nothing short of impressive, offering up to a whopping 56 hours of listening time per charge with ANC turned on. Without their active noise-canceling enabled, their battery life goes up to 60 hours of playback. Impressive indeed.

So, yeah! The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have—especially if you want to enjoy your favorite songs in crystal-clear quality. That’s why we encourage you to act fast and save with this deal now!

